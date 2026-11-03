OnePlus 16T is expected to be in development as a successor to the OnePlus 15T, which was launched in China earlier this year. While we wait for the official confirmation, a leak has suggested the key details of the phone. The purported OnePlus 16T is tipped to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset. It could feature dual 200-megapixel rear cameras. An Oppo-branded compact smartphone is said to arrive as the OnePlus 16T.

OnePlus 16T Specifications (Expected)

Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), citing Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, claimed that Oppo's new compact and "wide slab" smartphone will debut as OnePlus 16T in other markets. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is said to come with a 6.35-inch flat LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to feature a 16:9 or 16:10 aspect ratio.

The purported OnePlus 16T is said to run on MediaTek's 3nm Dimensity 9600M chipset. It could also offer an IP69-rated build. It is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. If these specifications turn out to be true, the handset could offer significant camera upgrades over its predecessor. The OnePlus 15T has dual 50-megapixel sensors.

The OnePlus 16T is tipped to feature a metal frame and measure less than 9mm thick. The upcoming model is expected to run on Android 17. The battery capacity is likely to be around 7,000mAh or higher. It could support 80W wired fast charging. For comparison, the OnePlus 15T is backed by a 7,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

OnePlus has not officially confirmed the development or launch timeline of the purported OnePlus 16T. The OnePlus 15T was released in China in March this year with a starting price tag of CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 58,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.