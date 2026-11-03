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Redmi Turbo 6 Max Could Get 7-Inch Display, 185Hz Refresh Rate

The phone could arrive in other markets as the Poco X9 Pro Max.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 17:35 IST
Redmi Turbo 6 Max Could Get 7-Inch Display, 185Hz Refresh Rate

Redmi Turbo 6 Max is expected to succeed the Redmi Turbo 5 Max (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 6 Max could feature a 7-inch 2K display
  • The screen is tipped to support an 185Hz refresh rate
  • LIPO packaging could bring bezels down to around 1mm
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Redmi Turbo 6 Max is expected to arrive as the next addition to Xiaomi's Turbo series, with a new leak offering a glimpse at its display upgrades. The upcoming smartphone could get a larger screen than its predecessor, along with improvements to its design and display technology. While Redmi has yet to announce the handset, the latest leak suggests it could target users looking for a large-screen phone with flagship-level display features.

Redmi Turbo 6 Max Specifications, Launch Timeline (Expected)

The Redmi Turbo 6 Max could get a 7-inch flat display with 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 185Hz, according to tipster Digital Chat Station (via). The panel is also tipped to use Low Injection Pressure Over-moulding (LIPO) packaging, which could keep the bezels around 1mm thick on all four sides. Other reported display details include rounded corners, BT.2020 colour gamut support and a high-brightness, low-power substrate.

For comparison, the existing Redmi Turbo 5 Max has a smaller 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset and packs a 9,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging.

The upcoming Redmi Turbo 6 Max model could retain the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, but may get a larger battery exceeding 10,000mAh. Earlier leaks have also mentioned a metal middle frame, IP68 and IP69 ratings, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and two rear cameras. Details about the camera sensors and charging speed have not surfaced online yet.

Redmi hasn't said when it plans to launch the Turbo 6 Max, but reports point to a China debut around January. There is also speculation that the phone could arrive in other markets as the Poco X9 Pro Max. The company has yet to confirm whether it plans to bring the handset to global markets or what name it will use outside China.

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Further reading: Redmi Turbo 6 Max, Redmi Turbo 6 Max Specifications, Redmi Turbo 6 Max Launch, Redmi Turbo 6 Max Display, Redmi Turbo 5 Max, Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco X9 Pro Max
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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