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Oppo Watch 5 Design Spotted in Leaked Real-Life Image Ahead of Imminent Launch

Oppo Watch 5 is currently available for pre-order in China via the Oppo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 17:51 IST
Oppo Watch 5 Design Spotted in Leaked Real-Life Image Ahead of Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Watch 5 will succeed the Oppo Watch 4 Pro

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Highlights
  • Oppo Watch 5 will launch later this month
  • Oppo Watch 5 will sport a square-shaped dial
  • Oppo Watch 5 will feature a rotating crown
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Oppo Watch 5 will be launched in China later this month, along with the Oppo Reno 17 series and the Oppo Pad Air 6. The upcoming smartwatch is listed on the company's website in the country for pre-order, hinting at its design. Now, ahead of its anticipated debut, a real-world image of the Oppo Watch 5 has been leaked online. The wearable appears with a similar design to the Oppo Watch 4 Pro. It is expected to sport a square-shaped dial with a flat touchscreen. The smartwatch might also sport a rotating crown on the right side.

Oppo Watch 5 Design (Expected)

Gizmochina reports that a real-life image of the Oppo Watch 5 has been leaked online. Song Yuqi, a member of the music group, i-dle, was reportedly seen wearing the upcoming smartwatch in public. The leaked image reveals the design of the wearable. It appears to have a square-shaped dial, housing a touchscreen surrounded by relatively thin bezels. It might sport a metal frame, finished in silver.

The image also shows the Oppo Watch 5 with a purple band. A rotating crown also appears on the right side of the smartwatch. Further, the report highlights that the Oppo Watch 5 will boast an “ultra-thin” design. The wearable is said to weigh about 27g and measure 9.2mm in thickness. On top of this, the Oppo Watch 5 will reportedly sport an aerospace-grade aluminum alloy mid-frame.

Oppo recently announced that the Oppo Watch 5 will be launched later this month, along with the Oppo Reno 17 series and Oppo Pad Air 6. The smartwatch will reportedly be launched at a starting price of CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 14,000). The Oppo Watch 5 is currently available for pre-order in China via the Oppo online store. The microsite also reveals a silhouette of the wearable, which suggests a similar design to that spotted in the leaked image.

The Oppo Watch 5 will succeed the Oppo Watch 4 Pro, which was launched in China on August 29, 2023, at a starting price of CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 33,000) for the variant with a silicone strap and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 36,00) for the model with a leather strap. To recap, the Oppo Watch 4 Pro features a 1.91-inch curved LTPO AMOLED display with a 378 x 496 pixel resolution. It features a Snapdragon W5 chipset, along with a Hengxuan 2700 chip, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage.

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Further reading: Oppo Watch 5, Oppo, Oppo Watch 5 Launch, Oppo Watch 5 Design
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More

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