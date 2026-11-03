Dell 14S laptop has been launched in India. It features a 14-inch display with up to 2.8K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The new laptop comes in four colour options and runs on Intel Core 5 and Core 7 Series 3 processors. The Dell 14S has an aluminium chassis and packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Dell 14S Price in India, Availability

Dell 14S price in India starts at Rs. 79,990. The laptop is available for purchase through Dell's official online store in Dusty Rose, Linen, Washed Denim and Velvet Green shades.

The Linen colour variant is also available through Dell Exclusive Stores, l retail outlets and e-commerce platforms. The Washed Denim, Dusty Rose and Velvet Green variants will be available through the retail channels by the end of November.

As part of the introductory offers, shoppers can avail instant credit card discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 when purchasing the Dell 14S. It is available with zero-down-payment and zero-interest financing schemes for eligible buyers. Customers can additionally purchase one-year Accidental Damage Protection for Rs. 499.

Dell 14S Specifications

The Dell 14S runs on Windows 11 Home and sports a 14-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is available in two display options: a 2K (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness, and a 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 450 nits of brightness.

The Dell 14S can be equipped with Intel Core 5 320 and Core 7 350 Series 3 processors. Both versions have integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs). The Core 5 variant offers up to 16 TOPS of NPU performance, while the Core 7 model delivers up to 17 TOPS. The new laptop has integrated Intel Graphics.

The Dell 14S carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD configurations.

The laptop has two 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It also features a 2-megapixel RGB camera with dual-array microphones. An optional 2-megapixel RGB+IR camera is available for configurations supporting Windows Hello.

Dell 14S include up to Wi-Fi 6E and up to Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It has two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with DisplayPort and power delivery support, an HDMI 1.4 port and a universal audio jack.

For security, the Dell 14S supports Windows Hello (optional). It is backed by a 61.2Wh battery. It is advertised to deliver up to 21 hours of Netflix video streaming on a single charge. It can be charged with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter. The laptop weighs 1.15 kg in the starting configuration. It features an aluminium chassis.