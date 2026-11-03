Technology News
English Edition

Dell 14S Launched in India With Up to Intel Core 7 350 Processor: Price, Specifications

Dell 14S launched in India in Linen, Dusty Rose, Washed Denim and Velvet Green shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 19:58 IST
Dell 14S Launched in India With Up to Intel Core 7 350 Processor: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Dell

Dell 14S has two 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Dell 14S is backed by a 61.2Wh battery
  • The laptop features a 14-inch display
  • Dell 14S price in India starts at Rs. 79,990
Advertisement

Dell 14S laptop has been launched in India. It features a 14-inch display with up to 2.8K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The new laptop comes in four colour options and runs on Intel Core 5 and Core 7 Series 3 processors. The Dell 14S has an aluminium chassis and packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. 

Dell 14S Price in India, Availability

Dell 14S price in India starts at Rs. 79,990. The laptop is available for purchase through Dell's official online store in Dusty Rose, Linen, Washed Denim and Velvet Green shades.

The Linen colour variant is also available through Dell Exclusive Stores, l retail outlets and e-commerce platforms. The Washed Denim, Dusty Rose and Velvet Green variants will be available through the retail channels by the end of November.

As part of the introductory offers, shoppers can avail instant credit card discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 when purchasing the Dell 14S. It is available with zero-down-payment and zero-interest financing schemes for eligible buyers. Customers can additionally purchase one-year Accidental Damage Protection for Rs. 499.

Dell 14S Specifications

The Dell 14S runs on Windows 11 Home and sports a 14-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is available in two display options: a 2K (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness, and a 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 450 nits of brightness.

The Dell 14S can be equipped with Intel Core 5 320 and Core 7 350 Series 3 processors. Both versions have integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs). The Core 5 variant offers up to 16 TOPS of NPU performance, while the Core 7 model delivers up to 17 TOPS. The new laptop has integrated Intel Graphics.

The Dell 14S carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD configurations.

The laptop has two 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It also features a 2-megapixel RGB camera with dual-array microphones. An optional 2-megapixel RGB+IR camera is available for configurations supporting Windows Hello.

Dell 14S include up to Wi-Fi 6E and up to Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It has two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with DisplayPort and power delivery support, an HDMI 1.4 port and a universal audio jack.

For security, the Dell 14S supports Windows Hello (optional). It is backed by a 61.2Wh battery. It is advertised to deliver up to 21 hours of Netflix video streaming on a single charge. It can be charged with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter. The laptop weighs 1.15 kg in the starting configuration. It features an aluminium chassis.

Dell 14S (2026) Laptop

Dell 14S (2026) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1200x1920 pixels
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dell 14S, Dell 14S Price in India, Dell 14S Specifications, Dell
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Watch 5 Design Spotted in Leaked Real-Life Image Ahead of Imminent Launch
Hong Kong Pushes for 24/7 Tokenised Settlement, Plans Stablecoin Trials

Related Stories

Dell 14S Launched in India With Up to Intel Core 7 350 Processor: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Dummy Unit Leaked With Redesigned Camera Bar
  2. Asus Diwali Sale Offers Announced: Here Are the Best Deals
  3. Motorola Phones Get Festive Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Sale
  4. OnePlus 16T Said to Feature Dimensity 9600M Chipset
  5. Vivo V80 FE Listed on Official Website Revealing Specifications, Colourways
  6. Google Dreambeans App Now Available in India for Users Aged 18 and Above
#Latest Stories
  1. HP OmniBook 5, ProBook 4 G2iS AI PCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Anthropic Announces Message Threads in Public Beta to Reduce Latency for Long-Running Sessions
  3. Garmin ECG App Expands to India, Supports 30-Second Heart Rhythm Readings
  4. Hong Kong Pushes for 24/7 Tokenised Settlement, Plans Stablecoin Trials
  5. Dell 14S Launched in India With Up to Intel Core 7 350 Processor: Price, Specifications
  6. ZachXBT Flags Possible Cover-Up as Crypto Theft Estimates Cross $133 Million
  7. Oppo Watch 5 Design Spotted in Leaked Real-Life Image Ahead of Imminent Launch
  8. Redmi Turbo 6 Max Could Get 7-Inch Display, 185Hz Refresh Rate
  9. Corning Opens Pune Plant to Manufacture Optical Connectivity Products for Data Centres
  10. Motorola Signature, Edge 70 Series and Moto G Phones Get Festive Discounts on Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »