HP OmniBook 5, ProBook 4 G2iS AI PCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

HP has launched the OmniBook 5 and ProBook 4 G2iS laptops in India. The OmniBook 5 is said to be designed for students, while the ProBook 4 G2iS is intended for small businesses and professionals. Both laptops use up to Intel Core 7 processors and have OLED displays, but differ in their design and hardware. The OmniBook 5 weighs 1.16kg and is rated to deliver up to 42 hours of local video playback. The ProBook 4 G2iS has a 70Wh battery and includes security features for business users.

HP OmniBook 5, ProBook 4 G2iS Price in India, Availability

The HP OmniBook 5 14 starts at Rs. 1,09,999 in India and is open for pre-bookings until November 10, with customers able to get it for Rs. 79,999 after applicable offers. Those who pre-book through the HP Online Store or HP World Store can expect to get the laptop from November 10, when it also goes on sale through authorised resellers.

The HP ProBook 4 G2iS 14 is priced at Rs. 86,000 onwards, before taxes. The Mist Silver model will be available from November 6, and some configurations can already be ordered online. Buyers who prefer Atmospheric Blue or Eclipse Grey will have to wait until the end of December 2026, when those variants are expected to arrive.

HP OmniBook 5, ProBook 4 G2iS Specifications, Features

The HP OmniBook 5 14 and ProBook 4 G2iS 14 both use OLED displays, although the ProBook gets a higher-resolution panel. It has a 14-inch 2.8K screen, while the OmniBook 5 has a 14-inch OLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage and HP Eye Ease technology.

Both laptops run on up to an Intel Core 7 processor, but their integrated NPUs have slightly different capabilities. The OmniBook 5 is rated at up to 16 TOPS, compared with 17 TOPS on the ProBook 4 G2iS. HP has confirmed configurations with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage for the ProBook, while the OmniBook supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The two laptops also have different camera setups. The OmniBook 5 gets an FHD IR camera, while the ProBook has an FHD HDR camera with an IR sensor. Both support Windows Hello facial recognition and have dual microphones. The OmniBook's speakers are tuned by Poly Studio and support DTS:X Ultra, while the ProBook uses AI-based noise reduction to reduce background noise during calls.

The ProBook has a few extras for business users, including a physical camera privacy shutter, HP Drive Lock and HP Secure Erase. The OmniBook's listed security feature is Windows Hello facial recognition.

HP claims the OmniBook 5 can last up to 42 hours during local video playback, although it hasn't shared the battery capacity or charging speed. The ProBook, meanwhile, packs a 70Wh battery with HP Fast Charge support. The OmniBook does come with a 65W USB Mini GaN charger in the box.

Despite their different uses, the two laptops are quite close in size and weight. The OmniBook 5 is 11.77mm thick and weighs 1.16kg, while the ProBook measures 12mm and starts at 1.18kg. The OmniBook also has a 180-degree hinge and two full-function USB Type-C ports.