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Motorola Signature, Edge 70 Series and Moto G Phones Get Festive Discounts on Flipkart

Motorola's festive prices for its smartphones during the Flipkart sale start at Rs. 12,999.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 16:53 IST
Motorola Signature, Edge 70 Series and Moto G Phones Get Festive Discounts on Flipkart

The Motorola Signature is the first in the company's new Signature lineup

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Highlights
  • Festive prices for Motorola devices start at Rs. 12,999 during the sale
  • Motorola Edge 70 Max is listed at Rs. 51,999 for the base variant
  • Moto G Max and Moto G77 Power also get discounts
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Motorola announced festive prices across its smartphone portfolio as part of the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 on Tuesday. According to the company, its offers cover smartphones across price segments, ranging from entry-level models like the Moto G06 to the flagship Motorola Signature. Motorola also offers price cuts as well as bank offers on models from its Edge and G-series lineups, across multiple RAM and onboard storage configurations.

Motorola Festive Offers

In a press note, Motorola said that the festive prices for its smartphones on Flipkart start at Rs. 12,999. Beginning with the Motorola Signature, it is available for Rs. 57,249 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option is listed at Rs. 62,249, while the top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB storage configuration costs Rs. 67,249.

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There is an offer on the Motorola Edge 70 Max during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, too. It is listed at Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration is available at Rs. 56,999. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is offered at Rs. 44,999 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Customers can buy the Edge 70 Pro at an effective sale price of Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. Its 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 39,999. Rounding up Motorola's Edge 70 lineup is the Edge 70 Fusion. During the sale, it is offered at Rs. 29,749 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Its 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants are listed on the e-commerce platform at Rs. 31,749, Rs. 32,999, and Rs. 34,999, respectively.

Moving on to the Moto G series, the Moto G Max is available at Rs. 19,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 21,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The Moto G77 Power is listed at Rs. 19,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration costs Rs. 25,749.

The Moto G37 Power is available at Rs. 15,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The Moto G37 also receives a discount, costing Rs. 14,499 for its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Finally, the Moto G06 Power is the most affordable option in the lineup, with its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration listed at Rs. 12,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Clean user interface
  • Bad
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Motorola Signature review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Max

Motorola Edge 70 Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Delivers flagship-level performance as promised
  • Value for money
  • Decent telephoto camera performance
  • Unique design for a Motorola
  • Minimal thermal issues
  • Quick in-display fingerprint scanner response
  • Bad
  • Feels quite heavy
  • Inconsistent selfie camera results
  • Thickest Edge 70 series phone
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Max review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Smooth display
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Minimal thermal throttling even after hours of gaming
  • Near-vanilla Android experience
  • Bad
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Charging slower than the competition
  • Same design as budget Motorola phones
  • Lower price-to-performance ratio
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent performance
  • Clean user interface
  • IP68/IP69 Rating
  • Bad
  • No telephoto lens
  • Thermal performance could be better
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and durable design
  • Bright and vibrant curved-edge display
  • Loud and immersive speakers
  • Capable primary camera
  • Good video capture capability
  • Decent macro camera
  • Bad
  • HDR10 support is missing
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Comes with plenty of preinstalled apps
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Fusion review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
Moto G Max

Moto G Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive rear camera performance
  • Simple, intuitive, and vanilla Android
  • Minimal thermal issues with casual usage
  • The satin-finish, textured back panel looks premium
  • Bad
  • Same old Motorola design
  • Slow fingerprint scanner response
  • Underwhelming performance
  • Undersaturated ultrawide and selfie images
Read detailed Motorola Moto G Max review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 16
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Moto G77 Power

Moto G77 Power

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent everyday performance
  • Clean Android 16 experience
  • Excellent battery life
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • Mediocre LCD screen
  • Ageing Dimensity 6400 chip
  • Average camera performance
  • Only one major Android update promised
Read detailed Motorola Moto G77 Power review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Moto G37 Power

Moto G37 Power

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Same design as the higher-end models
  • Decent camera performance for its price
  • Long battery life
  • Decent gaming performance
  • Bad
  • The plastic frame feels cheap to the touch
  • Relatively slower charging
  • Sub-par display performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G37 Power review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
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Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Festive Offers, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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