Motorola announced festive prices across its smartphone portfolio as part of the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 on Tuesday. According to the company, its offers cover smartphones across price segments, ranging from entry-level models like the Moto G06 to the flagship Motorola Signature. Motorola also offers price cuts as well as bank offers on models from its Edge and G-series lineups, across multiple RAM and onboard storage configurations.

Motorola Festive Offers

In a press note, Motorola said that the festive prices for its smartphones on Flipkart start at Rs. 12,999. Beginning with the Motorola Signature, it is available for Rs. 57,249 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option is listed at Rs. 62,249, while the top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB storage configuration costs Rs. 67,249.

There is an offer on the Motorola Edge 70 Max during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, too. It is listed at Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration is available at Rs. 56,999. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is offered at Rs. 44,999 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Customers can buy the Edge 70 Pro at an effective sale price of Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. Its 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 39,999. Rounding up Motorola's Edge 70 lineup is the Edge 70 Fusion. During the sale, it is offered at Rs. 29,749 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Its 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants are listed on the e-commerce platform at Rs. 31,749, Rs. 32,999, and Rs. 34,999, respectively.

Moving on to the Moto G series, the Moto G Max is available at Rs. 19,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 21,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The Moto G77 Power is listed at Rs. 19,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration costs Rs. 25,749.

The Moto G37 Power is available at Rs. 15,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The Moto G37 also receives a discount, costing Rs. 14,499 for its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Finally, the Moto G06 Power is the most affordable option in the lineup, with its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration listed at Rs. 12,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.