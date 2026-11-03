Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Leaked Dummy Unit Reveals Redesigned Camera Bar, Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra reportedly measures 163.76 x 78.25 x 7.97mm.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 16:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Leaked Dummy Unit Reveals Redesigned Camera Bar, Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a quad rear camera unit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to launch next year
  • Galaxy S27 Ultra could come with a redesigned camera bar
  • Samsung is likely to retain the S Pen slot along the bottom edge
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to launch in early next year alongside the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Pro models. Most recently, a new dummy leak offered an early look at the design. The leak revealed details about the Galaxy S27 Ultra's redesigned camera layout and dimensions. The redesigned rear camera layout of the Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to make more room for magnetic accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design Leaked

Android Headlines has reportedly built a dummy unit of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra using previously surfaced CAD renders. The dummy unit has also been compared with the iPhone 18 Pro, Google Pixel 11 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra, showing possible design differences.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Discussion
Explore More...

galaxy s27 ultra android headlines Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Leaked Dummy Unit

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The dummy unit highlights the redesigned rear camera bar. The camera unit of the Galaxy S27 Ultra seems to be repositioned higher on the rear panel, leaving additional space for MagSafe-style accessories. The Galaxy S26 Ultra currently supports Qi2-compatible accessories through specialised cases. The upcoming model could allow accessories to connect properly. However, it remains unclear whether Samsung will integrate Qi2 magnets directly into the Galaxy S27 Ultra or continue relying on compatible accessories and cases.

The report claims that the Galaxy S27 Ultra's redesigned rear camera arrangement resembles the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro.

The leaked dummy unit also shows that Samsung will retain the S Pen slot along the bottom edge of the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The upcoming model is said to measure 163.76 x 78.25 x 7.97mm. For comparison, the Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly measures 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9mm, indicating the Galaxy S27 Ultra could be marginally taller, wider and thicker than its predecessor.

Apart from the redesigned camera bar, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to offer a new camera configuration. It is tipped to come with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. It could get a 6.89-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme chipset. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S27
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Notifies iPhone Users in 99 Countries of Spyware Attacks as Germany Launches Investigation: Report
OpenAI Teams Up With Cathedral to Find Security Flaws, Raises Critical Bug Bounty Rewards

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Leaked Dummy Unit Reveals Redesigned Camera Bar, Dimensions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Phones Get Festive Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Sale
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Dummy Unit Leaked With Redesigned Camera Bar
  3. Vivo T5 5G Review: Come for the Display, Stay for the Impressive Battery Life
  4. iPhone Users in 99 Countries Receive Spyware Attack Alerts from Apple
  5. Google Dreambeans App Now Available in India for Users Aged 18 and Above
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale: Deals on Samsung Phones, iPhones
  7. OnePlus 16T Said to Feature Dimensity 9600M Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Watch 5 Design Spotted in Leaked Real-Life Image Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. Redmi Turbo 6 Max Could Get 7-Inch Display, 185Hz Refresh Rate
  3. Corning Opens Pune Plant to Manufacture Optical Connectivity Products for Data Centres
  4. Motorola Signature, Edge 70 Series and Moto G Phones Get Festive Discounts on Flipkart
  5. THORChain Mistakenly Refunds 10 ETH, Disrupting Binance Hackers’ Transfers
  6. OpenAI Teams Up With Cathedral to Find Security Flaws, Raises Critical Bug Bounty Rewards
  7. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Leaked Dummy Unit Reveals Redesigned Camera Bar, Dimensions
  8. Apple Notifies iPhone Users in 99 Countries of Spyware Attacks as Germany Launches Investigation: Report
  9. Asus ProArt P16, ProArt P14 Launched in India With RTX Spark N1X Chip, Up to 128GB Unified Memory
  10. Bitcoin Slips Below $77,000 as Crypto Liquidations Cross $366 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »