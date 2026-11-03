Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to launch in early next year alongside the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Pro models. Most recently, a new dummy leak offered an early look at the design. The leak revealed details about the Galaxy S27 Ultra's redesigned camera layout and dimensions. The redesigned rear camera layout of the Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to make more room for magnetic accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design Leaked

Android Headlines has reportedly built a dummy unit of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra using previously surfaced CAD renders. The dummy unit has also been compared with the iPhone 18 Pro, Google Pixel 11 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra, showing possible design differences.

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The dummy unit highlights the redesigned rear camera bar. The camera unit of the Galaxy S27 Ultra seems to be repositioned higher on the rear panel, leaving additional space for MagSafe-style accessories. The Galaxy S26 Ultra currently supports Qi2-compatible accessories through specialised cases. The upcoming model could allow accessories to connect properly. However, it remains unclear whether Samsung will integrate Qi2 magnets directly into the Galaxy S27 Ultra or continue relying on compatible accessories and cases.

The report claims that the Galaxy S27 Ultra's redesigned rear camera arrangement resembles the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro.

The leaked dummy unit also shows that Samsung will retain the S Pen slot along the bottom edge of the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The upcoming model is said to measure 163.76 x 78.25 x 7.97mm. For comparison, the Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly measures 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9mm, indicating the Galaxy S27 Ultra could be marginally taller, wider and thicker than its predecessor.

Apart from the redesigned camera bar, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to offer a new camera configuration. It is tipped to come with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. It could get a 6.89-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme chipset.