Corning, known for its protective glass covers found on various smartphones, has announced that its new manufacturing facility in Pune is now operational. At its new manufacturing plant in India, the US-based firm will produce optical connectivity products. The company claims that this will help it better serve its customers in the region, building on its existing presence in the country. The manufacturing facility is co-located with Corning's optical fibre plant, which was established in 2012. The company has been present in India for more than six decades. The latest development is also claimed to help Corning achieve its sales growth targets.

Corning's Pune Facility Will Supply Optical Connectivity Products to Data Centres

In a press release on Tuesday, the US-based company announced that its new manufacturing facility in Maharashtra's Pune is now operational. Corning said that it is producing optical connectivity products at the facility. Further, the firm revealed that the new Optical Connectivity manufacturing plant is co-located with its existing optical fiber plant, which was established in 2012.

Corning has been present in India for over 60 years

The company will be supplying connectivity solutions such as optical fibre, outdoor and indoor cables, fibre optic closures, indoor and outdoor fibre cable assemblies, open rack frames, closed indoor and outdoor cabinets, housings, splitters, connectors, and fibre optic accessories for data centres and telecommunication network applications. These products will be used for server racks at data centres and broadband connections by internet service providers in India.

As part of the announcement, Corning highlighted that the company has been present in India for more than 60 years. On top of this, the firm plans to increase the manufacturing capacity of the facility in 2027. Corning's Managing Director, India, Middle East, and Africa, Sudhir Pillai, said, “This announcement reflects our long-term commitment to India and to supporting the continued development of its digital infrastructure.”

Corning also claims that the now-operational Optical Connectivity manufacturing facility in India will help it serve regional customers better, while also helping the company achieve its sales growth targets. The firm plans to grow its sales to an annualized run rate of $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,89,463 crore) by the end of 2026, $30 billion (about Rs. 2,84,193 crore) by the end of 2028, and $40 billion (roughly Rs. 3,78,918 crore) by the end of 2030.