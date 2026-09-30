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Apple Support Page Hints at New Apple TV 4K; Launch Seems Imminent

The third-generation Apple TV 4K was launched in 2022, and it is currently the latest model on the market.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 14:56 IST
Apple Support Page Hints at New Apple TV 4K; Launch Seems Imminent

Apple has not announced a launch date for the next Apple TV 4K

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Highlights
  • Apple could be getting closer to launching a new Apple TV 4K
  • It is speculated to ship with an A19 or A19 Pro chip
  • It is likely to feature Apple's custom N1 wireless chip
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Apple TV 4K appears to be inching towards its launch. Apple has not confirmed a launch date for the next Apple TV 4K, but a recent update in the company's support document suggests that the launch could be imminent. The current Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) was released in 2022 with the A15 Bionic chip. The Apple TV 4K is rumoured to come with Siri and Apple Intelligence features. It could run on an A19 or A19 Pro chip. The Apple TV 4K (4th Generation) is likely to be announced alongside new HomePod models. 

Apple Support Page Hints at New Apple TV 4K Model 

Apple's support page detailing lossless audio playback through Apple Music hints at the arrival of Apple TV 4K. First spotted by MacRumors, the updated support page says "Hi-Res Lossless is available only on Apple TV 4K (3rd generation or later)" under the requirements for Hi-Res Lossless playback.

The third-generation Apple TV 4K is currently the latest model available in the market. Therefore, the reference to newer generations points to an upcoming Apple TV 4K model which is rumoured to go official in October.

However, this does not confirm the launch of the fourth-generation TV. Apple could have updated the document to accommodate future hardware, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. 

Rumours about the next-generation Apple TV have been swirling online for some time now. A recently alleged image of the unreleased Apple TV 4K appeared online, indicating the same design as the last-generation model. The new model could feature a compact black square box with rounded corners.

The upcoming Apple TV 4K is speculated to ship with an A19 or A19 Pro chip and include a refreshed Siri Remote. It could feature 8GB and 12GB of RAM. It is said to include Apple Intelligence and Siri AI capabilities. It is likely to feature Apple's custom N1 wireless chip. The Apple TV 4K is tipped to offer Wi-Fi 7.

The third-generation Apple TV 4K was announced in October 2022 with a price tag of Rs. 14,900 for the base model, which features 64GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. It runs on Apple's Bionic chip. The new model is expected to be launched alongside the new HomePod mini.

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Further reading: Apple TV 4K, Apple TV 4K 2026, Apple TV, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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