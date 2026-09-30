Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max were launched in China earlier this month alongside the Vivo X500. They are confirmed to be available in select global markets next month, and ahead of that, the Vivo X500 Pro has appeared on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website. The listing reveals the model number of the global variant. The Vivo X500 Pro features a triple rear camera unit and a 6,510mAh battery. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

Vivo X500 Pro Spotted on NBTC Website

The Vivo X500 Pro surfaced on the NBTC website with model number V2621 and certificate number B38645-26. As per the listing, the handset supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR networks, confirming 5G connectivity. It is manufactured in China.

Photo Credit: NBTC

For reference, the Vivo X500 Pro Max also bagged the NBTC certification. It was spotted with number V2610 and certification number B38613-26.

Vivo has already confirmed that the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max will launch in select European countries on October 27. They will go on sale on November 5. NBTC certification indicates that the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max will eventually launch in Thailand alongside other international markets.

Vivo X500 Pro is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 93,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It has a 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The Vivo X500 Pro packs a 6,510mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 40W wireless fast charging. It has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It features both IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

The Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, while the standard Vivo X500 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset. The standard model has a 6.59-inch 1.5K display, while the Pro Max variant has a 6.85-inch display with 2K resolution.