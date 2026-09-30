Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X500 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database Ahead of Global Launch

Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max will launch in select global markets on October 27.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 15:31 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database Ahead of Global Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X500 Pro packs a 6,510mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X500 Pro surfaced on the NBTC website
  • It was spotted with model number V2621
  • Vivo X500 Pro sports a 6.36-inch display
Advertisement

Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max were launched in China earlier this month alongside the Vivo X500. They are confirmed to be available in select global markets next month, and ahead of that, the Vivo X500 Pro has appeared on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website. The listing reveals the model number of the global variant. The Vivo X500 Pro features a triple rear camera unit and a 6,510mAh battery. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

Vivo X500 Pro Spotted on NBTC Website

The Vivo X500 Pro surfaced on the NBTC website with model number V2621 and certificate number B38645-26. As per the listing, the handset supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR networks, confirming 5G connectivity. It is manufactured in China.

Voltvivo X500 Pro Discussion
Explore More...

x500 pro vivo nbtc Vivo X500 Pro

Photo Credit: NBTC

 

For reference, the Vivo X500 Pro Max also bagged the NBTC certification. It was spotted with number V2610 and certification number B38613-26.

Vivo has already confirmed that the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max will launch in select European countries on October 27. They will go on sale on November 5. NBTC certification indicates that the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max will eventually launch in Thailand alongside other international markets.

Vivo X500 Pro is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 93,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It has a 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The Vivo X500 Pro packs a 6,510mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 40W wireless fast charging. It has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It features both IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

The Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, while the standard Vivo X500 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset. The standard model has a 6.59-inch 1.5K display, while the Pro Max variant has a 6.85-inch display with 2K resolution. 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Pro Specifications, Vivo X500 Series, NBTC
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
IO Interactive Announces Free DLC for 007 First Light, Launch Set for This Week
HSBC to Launch RedCoin Stablecoin in Hong Kong

Related Stories

Vivo X500 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database Ahead of Global Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Fitbit Air With Continuous Heart Rate Tracking Debuts in India
  2. Jio Launches Anniversary Offer on JioBharat 4G Phones at Rs. 1,499
  3. iQOO Pad Ultra Launched With 165Hz OLED Display, 9,020mAh Battery
  4. 007 First Light Is Getting a Free DLC This Week
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S25 and More to Get Discounts
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, K14x, More Oppo Deals Revealed
  7. Oppo F35 Series Confirmed to Launch in India With These Camera Sensors
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Space to Create, Organise Pages and Collaborate on Documents
  2. Kalshi to Remove Volume Rewards as $5 Billion in Trading Faces Review
  3. Anthropic Warns AI May Pose 'Existential Risks to Humanity' in IPO Filing
  4. Oppo K15s, K15x Launched With Up to 8,000mAh Batteries, 120Hz Displays: Price, Features
  5. Jio Offers JioBharat 4G Phones for Rs. 1,499 With 6 Months of Unlimited Calls and Data as Part of 10th Anniversary Offer
  6. Vivo Y600 5G Listed on Google Play Console Revealing Key Specifications: What You Need to Know
  7. India's Smartphone Prices Rose 16 Percent on Average in H1 2026, While OnePlus Took a ‘Different Route’: Counterpoint
  8. Vivo X500 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database Ahead of Global Launch
  9. HSBC to Launch RedCoin Stablecoin in Hong Kong
  10. IO Interactive Announces Free DLC for 007 First Light, Launch Set for This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »