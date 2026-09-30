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Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, K14x and Other More Phone Deals Revealed

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale will begin on October 9, with early access starting October 8 for eligible customers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 13:36 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, K14x and Other More Phone Deals Revealed

Oppo Find X9 Ultra (pictured) gets a Rs. 16,999 discount during the sale

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9s will be available at Rs. 72,000 during the sale
  • Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale will start on October 9
  • Flipkart will offer up to 10 percent instant bank discounts
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Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is just around the corner, and shoppers can expect discounts across smartphones, electronics, home appliances and several other categories. The annual sale will kick off on October 9, with early access starting a day earlier for select customers. Oppo has already started teasing its offers, giving shoppers an early look at some of the prices they can expect during the event. There will also be additional bank offers and payment deals that could bring down the final price further.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Bank Offers

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will begin on October 9, with early access starting October 8 for eligible customers. The e-commerce site is also offering up to 10 percent instant discount on eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards during the sale. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card holders can also get an additional 10 percent savings, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

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Oppo Big Billion Days Sale Deals

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is getting a sale price of Rs. 1,53,000, down from its Rs. 1,69,999 list price. It features a 6.82-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 7,050mAh battery with 100W wired charging. The phone also has a quad rear camera setup with two 200-megapixel sensors.

The Oppo Find X9s will be available at Rs. 72,000, compared to its Rs. 84,999 list price. It comes with a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset and a 7,025mAh battery with 80W charging. Its triple rear camera setup includes three 50-megapixel sensors.

Moving to the more affordable options, the Oppo K14 Lite will be available at Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 16,999. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ 120Hz display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery.

The Oppo K14x 5G will get a sale price of Rs. 16,999, compared to its Rs. 18,999 list price. Key features include a 6.75-inch HD+ 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 6,500mAh battery with 45W charging and a 50-megapixel rear camera.

The Oppo K14 5G, meanwhile, will be available at Rs. 23,499 instead of Rs. 25,999. It packs a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W charging. The phone also has a 50-megapixel rear camera and IP69 dust and water ingress protection.

Best Oppo Smartphone Deals During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Rs. 1,69,999 Rs. 1,53,000 Buy Here
Oppo Find X9s Rs. 84,999 Rs. 72,000 Buy Here
Oppo K14 Lite Rs. 16,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Here
Oppo K14x 5G Rs. 18,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Here
Oppo K14 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 23,499 Buy Here
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OPPO K14x 5G

OPPO K14x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Rear design change feels like an upgrade
  • Long battery life
  • 45W fast charging
  • Display smoothness
  • Bad
  • Few hardware downgrades
  • Same chipset as last year
  • Expensive than predecessor, while having a few upgrades
Read detailed OPPO K14x 5G review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
OPPO Find X9s

OPPO Find X9s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar yet premium IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Live Space feature is quite handy
  • Good telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets hot when recording video
  • No wireless charging
  • No 120 fps video recording
Read detailed OPPO Find X9s review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
Front Camera 32-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,256x2,760 pixels
OPPO Find X9 Ultra

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and camera-first aesthetic design
  • Tundra Umber > Canyon Orange colour, every time
  • Excellent display
  • Class-leading performance
  • Stunning camera setup, especially the main sensor
  • Excellent battery
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No 16GB RAM and 1TB storage option
  • Videos still leave scope for improvement
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
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Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, Flipkart Sale, Oppo, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9s, Oppo K14 5G, Oppo K14x 5G, Oppo K14 Lite
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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