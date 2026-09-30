Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is just around the corner, and shoppers can expect discounts across smartphones, electronics, home appliances and several other categories. The annual sale will kick off on October 9, with early access starting a day earlier for select customers. Oppo has already started teasing its offers, giving shoppers an early look at some of the prices they can expect during the event. There will also be additional bank offers and payment deals that could bring down the final price further.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Bank Offers

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will begin on October 9, with early access starting October 8 for eligible customers. The e-commerce site is also offering up to 10 percent instant discount on eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards during the sale. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card holders can also get an additional 10 percent savings, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Oppo Big Billion Days Sale Deals

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is getting a sale price of Rs. 1,53,000, down from its Rs. 1,69,999 list price. It features a 6.82-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 7,050mAh battery with 100W wired charging. The phone also has a quad rear camera setup with two 200-megapixel sensors.

The Oppo Find X9s will be available at Rs. 72,000, compared to its Rs. 84,999 list price. It comes with a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset and a 7,025mAh battery with 80W charging. Its triple rear camera setup includes three 50-megapixel sensors.

Moving to the more affordable options, the Oppo K14 Lite will be available at Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 16,999. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ 120Hz display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery.

The Oppo K14x 5G will get a sale price of Rs. 16,999, compared to its Rs. 18,999 list price. Key features include a 6.75-inch HD+ 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 6,500mAh battery with 45W charging and a 50-megapixel rear camera.

The Oppo K14 5G, meanwhile, will be available at Rs. 23,499 instead of Rs. 25,999. It packs a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W charging. The phone also has a 50-megapixel rear camera and IP69 dust and water ingress protection.

Best Oppo Smartphone Deals During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Oppo Find X9 Ultra Rs. 1,69,999 Rs. 1,53,000 Buy Here Oppo Find X9s Rs. 84,999 Rs. 72,000 Buy Here Oppo K14 Lite Rs. 16,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Here Oppo K14x 5G Rs. 18,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Here Oppo K14 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 23,499 Buy Here

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.