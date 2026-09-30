Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • India's Smartphone Prices Rose 16 Percent on Average in H1 2026, While OnePlus Took a ‘Different Route’: Counterpoint

India's Smartphone Prices Rose 16 Percent on Average in H1 2026, While OnePlus Took a ‘Different Route’: Counterpoint

OnePlus was the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India, despite multiple price hikes.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 16:08 IST
India's Smartphone Prices Rose 16 Percent on Average in H1 2026, While OnePlus Took a ‘Different Route’: Counterpoint

OnePlus Nord 6 was reportedly one of the highest-selling phone on its launch

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Indian handset market saw the higher price hike of 113 percent
  • Budget segment saw an average price hike of 29 percent
  • The sub-Rs. 45,000 price segment was the least affected in India
Advertisement

The Indian smartphone market has witnessed multiple price hikes in the last year from multiple handset makers, including Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, iQOO, Oppo, Realme, and Apple. Now, a report from market analysis firm Counterpoint Research details how the incessant price hikes affected the Indian smartphone market in the first half (H1) of the ongoing year. According to the report, on average, smartphone makers raised prices of their offerings by 16 percent in H1 2026. However, OnePlus bucked this trend with significantly lower price increases in the same period. The company also became the fastest-growing brand online, recording a notable quarter-on-quarter shipment growth.

OnePlus Raised Smartphone Prices by 8 Percent on Average in H1 2026

In its latest market research report, Counterpoint Research claimed that the Indian smartphone market witnessed handset prices rising by 16 percent on average in H1 2026. On the other hand, OnePlus raised the prices of its phones by 8 percent on average, which is half the industry average. On the contrary, it became the fastest-growing smartphone brand among the top five brands on online retail channels in the sub-Rs. 20,000 range in the second quarter of 2026.

VoltIndian Smartphone Market Discussion
Explore More...

However, it is worth noting that the report was prepared based on findings from a white paper developed by the market research firm in collaboration with OnePlus. Yet, it does reflect how the overall Indian smartphone market was affected by repeated price hikes. Counterpoint Research predicts that the ongoing memory and storage shortage, which is increasing the prices of DRAM and NAND sticks, is unlikely to cool down before 2028.

The report highlights that the sub-Rs. 10,000 price segment increased by 29 percent on average. This budget segment was the most affected by the price hikes in India in H1 2026. Meanwhile, the below-Rs. 45,000 price segment was the least affected, recording a 9 percent price rise on average in the given period. Moreover, the report claims that more than 380 smartphone models were affected by the recent price increases in the country.

In H1 2026, the Indian smartphone market recorded the highest price hike of 113 percent. Meanwhile, the lowest recorded price increase was 2 percent. The report says, “The gap held not just on average but at the extremes as well.” The steep and repeated price hikes also resulted in a year-on-year drop of 65 percent in the sub-Rs. 10,000 smartphone segment in the country.

Meanwhile, the Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 price bracket saw shipments reduce by 20 percent YoY in H1 2026, which Counterpoint Research claims is “historically one of the biggest in the market”. At the same time, smartphones priced above Rs. 20,000 were relatively less affected, while recording growth, seemingly because of “trade-in offers and no-cost EMI” options, making pricier models more affordable.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Indian Smartphone Market, Counterpoint Research, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
HSBC to Launch RedCoin Stablecoin in Hong Kong

Related Stories

India's Smartphone Prices Rose 16 Percent on Average in H1 2026, While OnePlus Took a ‘Different Route’: Counterpoint
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Fitbit Air With Continuous Heart Rate Tracking Debuts in India
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S25 and More to Get Discounts
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, K14x, More Oppo Deals Revealed
  4. iQOO Pad Ultra Launched With 165Hz OLED Display, 9,020mAh Battery
  5. 007 First Light Is Getting a Free DLC This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Space to Create, Organise Pages and Collaborate on Documents
  2. Kalshi to Remove Volume Rewards as $5 Billion in Trading Faces Review
  3. Anthropic Warns AI May Pose 'Existential Risks to Humanity' in IPO Filing
  4. Oppo K15s, K15x Launched With Up to 8,000mAh Batteries, 120Hz Displays: Price, Features
  5. Jio Offers JioBharat 4G Phones for Rs. 1,499 With 6 Months of Unlimited Calls and Data as Part of 10th Anniversary Offer
  6. Vivo Y600 5G Listed on Google Play Console Revealing Key Specifications: What You Need to Know
  7. India's Smartphone Prices Rose 16 Percent on Average in H1 2026, While OnePlus Took a ‘Different Route’: Counterpoint
  8. Vivo X500 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database Ahead of Global Launch
  9. HSBC to Launch RedCoin Stablecoin in Hong Kong
  10. IO Interactive Announces Free DLC for 007 First Light, Launch Set for This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »