Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Stays Near $83,000 as October Fed Hike Odds Drop Below 50 percent

Bitcoin remains range-bound as easing rate expectations and continued institutional demand support the market.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 13:38 IST
Bitcoin Stays Near $83,000 as October Fed Hike Odds Drop Below 50 percent

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Muhammad Asyfaul

Bitcoin trades near recent highs as investors assess the changing rate outlook

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • October Fed hike expectations fall sharply from last week
  • Bitcoin ETFs record eight consecutive days of inflows
  • Lower leverage points to a healthier market structure
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded near Rs. 79.8 lakh on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market remained stable amid easing expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike in October. However, elevated Treasury yields continued to limit gains. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near Rs. 2.56 lakh, while major altcoins showed mixed momentum. Market participants said a more supportive rate outlook and continued institutional demand are helping Bitcoin hold current levels, while upcoming US economic data could influence the next move. As per the market prices shared, Bitcoin traded near $83,300 (roughly Rs. 79.8 lakh), and Ethereum was trading near $2,660 (roughly Rs. 2.56 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 0.3 percent in the last 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Analysts said institutional demand remains supportive, with ETF inflows continuing, while lower derivatives leverage has reduced some speculative pressure. 

VoltCrypto Markets Discussion
Explore More...

Major Altcoins Traded With Mixed Momentum on Wednesday

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $759 (roughly Rs. 72,700), while Solana (SOL) traded near $118.21 (roughly Rs. 11,300). XRP hovered around $1.50 (roughly Rs. 143), while Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.09 (roughly Rs. 8.6). 

Easing Rate Expectations Support Bitcoin Market

Highlighting the improved rate outlook and continued institutional demand, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex, said, “The Fed's dovish stance has pushed October hike expectations below 50 percent, from roughly 70 percent a week ago, although the 30-year Treasury yield remains at a 24-year high. ETF demand continues to provide a floor, with eight straight days of inflows and around $3 billion (roughly Rs. 28,800 crore) added since September 17. The market structure is also healthier than previous rallies, with open interest falling as prices rise, while leverage remains low despite elevated profit-taking.”

Commenting on Bitcoin's recovery and the balance between institutional demand and the broader macroeconomic backdrop, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “The market is balancing strong institutional demand with a more challenging macro backdrop. US spot Bitcoin ETFs have continued to see inflows after a sharp reversal in mid-September, while derivatives leverage has cooled, reducing some of the excess speculative positioning [...] Investors should avoid chasing short-term rallies. The $82,000-$83,000 (roughly Rs. 78.72 lakh-Rs. 79.68 lakh) zone is important support, while macro data and ETF flows should be watched closely before taking fresh positions.”

Pointing to stable trading conditions and continued institutional demand, Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, said, “Crypto markets remained stable as slower US job openings and falling consumer confidence strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve may wait before raising rates again [...] Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei, KOSPI and Shanghai advancing, while the Hang Seng and Sensex declined. Key crypto support levels remained intact, indicating that sellers had not gained control. Bitcoin ETFs added $15.1 million (roughly Rs. 144 crore), while Ethereum ETFs attracted 2,270 ETH.”

Overall, Bitcoin is struggling to move beyond $83,500 (roughly Rs. 80.1 lakh), but institutional demand continues to provide support, while lower leverage has reduced some speculative excess. Bitcoin's $82,000-$83,000 (roughly Rs. 78.7 lakh-Rs. 79.6 lakh) support zone remains important, while $84,500 (roughly Rs. 81.1 lakh) is the next hurdle.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto markets, Crypto Prices, Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto updates
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, K14x and Other More Phone Deals Revealed
Best Phones Under ₹30,000 on Flipkart: Our Top Pick This Big Billion Days

Related Stories

Bitcoin Stays Near $83,000 as October Fed Hike Odds Drop Below 50 percent
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Fitbit Air With Continuous Heart Rate Tracking Debuts in India
  2. Jio Launches Anniversary Offer on JioBharat 4G Phones at Rs. 1,499
  3. iQOO Pad Ultra Launched With 165Hz OLED Display, 9,020mAh Battery
  4. 007 First Light Is Getting a Free DLC This Week
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S25 and More to Get Discounts
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, K14x, More Oppo Deals Revealed
  7. Oppo F35 Series Confirmed to Launch in India With These Camera Sensors
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Space to Create, Organise Pages and Collaborate on Documents
  2. Kalshi to Remove Volume Rewards as $5 Billion in Trading Faces Review
  3. Anthropic Warns AI May Pose 'Existential Risks to Humanity' in IPO Filing
  4. Oppo K15s, K15x Launched With Up to 8,000mAh Batteries, 120Hz Displays: Price, Features
  5. Jio Offers JioBharat 4G Phones for Rs. 1,499 With 6 Months of Unlimited Calls and Data as Part of 10th Anniversary Offer
  6. Vivo Y600 5G Listed on Google Play Console Revealing Key Specifications: What You Need to Know
  7. India's Smartphone Prices Rose 16 Percent on Average in H1 2026, While OnePlus Took a ‘Different Route’: Counterpoint
  8. Vivo X500 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database Ahead of Global Launch
  9. HSBC to Launch RedCoin Stablecoin in Hong Kong
  10. IO Interactive Announces Free DLC for 007 First Light, Launch Set for This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »