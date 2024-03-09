Technology News

India Moves Forward in Blockchain, AI Research as NPCI and IISc Join Forces

Both these parties together, will work on developing scalable blockchain platforms. A multi-modal analytics platform to oversee fintech data will also be developed.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 March 2024 15:01 IST
India Moves Forward in Blockchain, AI Research as NPCI and IISc Join Forces

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Many Indian educational institutes are conducting R&D around blockchain

Highlights
  • NPCI focusses on bringing tech innovations in the retail payment
  • NPCI, IISc will work on developing scalable blockchain platforms
  • NPCI has been exploring blockchain for some years now
Advertisement

India, despite its sceptic stance towards cryptocurrencies, is all in favour of conducting research and development around blockchain – the underlaying technology that powers cryptocurrencies. In a fresh development, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has joined forces with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The aim of this partnership is to conduct research around emerging technologies like blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Both the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) officiating this collaboration.

The NPCI, as its name suggests, is an RBI initiative focussed on bringing innovations in the retail payment systems through technologies. The IISc, on the other hand, is among India's premier institutes for advanced scientific and technological research – established in 1909. Both these parties together, will work on developing scalable blockchain platforms. A multi-modal analytics platform to oversee fintech data will also be in the works as part of this collab.

“As our nation progresses towards digital sustainability, we recognize the significant potential for research in deep technologies such as blockchain and AI to further enhance the payment landscape,” Vishal Kanvaty, Chief Technology Officer, NPCI said in an official statement.

Blockchains are digital ledgers that record transactions across multiple computers instead of storing the data on one single network or server. Replacing traditional networks with blockchains would increase the security quotient offered by protocols against record tampering and hacks. The NPCI's quest to understanding the blockchain technology deeply is not new. Last year, the NCPI had announced the launch of Falcon — an open-source project that aims to simplify the management and use of blockchains.

Back in 2020, the NPCI designed ‘Vajra', a blockchain-based system for automating payment clearing and settlement processes for NPCI products. In April 2023, a dedicated impact lab aimed at developing and working around blockchain technology has been set up at the Hyderabad campus of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

The government of Telangana also entered into an agreement with the Bharat Web3 Association last February to stir discussions around blockchain technology. As part of this research, the NPCI and the IISc will also conduct research and development around cryptography and machine learning (ML).

“The joint research envisioned between NPCI researchers and IISc faculty members provides a unique opportunity for translational research that can enhance the scalability and effectiveness of the billion-scale platforms managed by NPCI,” said Professor Yogesh Simmhan, Associate Professor at the Department of Computational and Data Sciences, IISc.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, AI, Blockchain, NPCI
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OpenAI’s Video-Making Service Under Data Privacy Scrutiny in EU

Related Stories

India Moves Forward in Blockchain, AI Research as NPCI and IISc Join Forces
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Design, New Features: See Here
  2. Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G Retail Package Leak Suggests Charging Details
  3. Gadgets 360 With Technical Guruji: First Look at Nothing Phone 2a
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X6 Neo India Launch Set for March 13; Design Teased, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. India Moves Forward in Blockchain, AI Research as NPCI and IISc Join Forces
  3. OpenAI’s Video-Making Service Under Data Privacy Scrutiny in EU
  4. Elon Musk Says X's Long-Form Videos Will Soon Be Available on Smart TVs
  5. Apple Changes Decision, to Allow Epic Games Store in iPhones, iPads in EU
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest New Design With Capture Button
  7. X Introduces 'Articles' for Premium+ Users to Write and Share Long-Form Content
  8. Apple Could Release a Foldable iPhone in 2026, Will Reportedly Be Thinner, Lighter Than Competitors
  9. Google Phone App May Soon Show WhatsApp Call History and Get Video Calling Shortcut
  10. Adobe Tests New Adobe Express App With Generative AI Capabilities for Android, iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »