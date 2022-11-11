Technology News
Airtel Launches New Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 3GB Data, 30 Days Validity

Airtel has said that their 5G services will currently work on the existing 4G plans.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 11 November 2022 16:19 IST
Airtel Launches New Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 3GB Data, 30 Days Validity

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Airtel

Airtel has also included free Hellotunes, Wynk Music subscription in this plan

Highlights
  • Airtel previously offered 1GB daily data, 24 days validity for this price
  • It discontinued the plan after raising tariffs in 2021
  • Airtel’s new Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan has a 300 SMS limit

Bharti Airtel has brought back the affordable Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan with more data and duration limit than before. Prior to the tariff hikes of 2021, the Rs. 199 recharge included 1GB of daily data and 24 days of validity for the users. Airtel later changed it to 1.5GB of daily data with the same validity. Now, the Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 3GB of total data and has an increased validity of 30 days. There are also a couple of additional benefits included in this prepaid recharge plan.

The new Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan is now available on the Airtel India site. As mentioned earlier, it includes 3GB of total data and has a validity of 30 days. Furthermore, customers will be charged 50 paise per MB post daily data quota completion.

This plan also provides unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. Airtel has set a limit of 300 SMS for the entire validity period, with a cap of using maximum 100 free SMS per day. Post this limit, Re 1 will be charged per local SMS and Rs. 1.5 will be charged per STD SMS. It also includes a free subscription to Wynk Music and allows users to set up Hellotunes for free.

Airtel has also started rolling out 5G services in India in a phased manner. The telecom provider recently revealed that Airtel 5G customers in India have crossed the 1 million-mark. This service is currently available to a limited number of users in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

Customers with 5G-compatible smartphones can use Airtel 5G in these areas. They are not required to upgrade their SIM card. Airtel has reassured users that the 4G Airtel SIM card is 5G-enabled. Furthermore, Airtel 5G will work on the existing 4G plans until a wider rollout.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Airtel, Bharti Airtel, Airtel recharge, Airtel prepaid recharge, Airtel plans
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S23 May Come With Downgraded Vibration Motor, Could Be Priced Lower Than Galaxy S22
Featured video of the day
God of War Ragnarök Review: Fitting End to Kratos and Atreus’ Nordic Era

