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Interactive Brokers Expands Crypto Trading to Retail Investors in Europe

Brokerage firm opens digital asset access to individual investors across Europe.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 April 2026 17:37 IST
Interactive Brokers Expands Crypto Trading to Retail Investors in Europe

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Austin Distel

Retail investors in Europe can now access crypto trading via brokerage platforms

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Highlights
  • Retail users can trade crypto alongside stocks and options
  • The platform offers secure custody and competitive pricing
  • Expansion signals rising demand for regulated crypto access
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Interactive Brokers has expanded its cryptocurrency trading services to retail investors across the European Economic Area (EEA), allowing individual clients to buy, sell, and hold digital assets through its platform. This decision is a big step in the company's global crypto strategy because it wants to make it easier for people outside the US and institutions to trade digital assets. The offering includes multiple cryptocurrencies and integrates with the firm's existing trading infrastructure for seamless portfolio management. This growth shows that more and more retailers are interested in regulated crypto trading platforms.

European Retail Investors Gain Access to Integrated Crypto Trading Platform

In a press release on Tuesday, the firm revealed that the expansion will allow retail investors in Europe to access crypto trading alongside traditional asset classes such as stocks, options, and futures within a single interface. Interactive Brokers has teamed up with regulated crypto custodians to make transactions and asset storage safer. They also offer competitive prices to attract investors who are concerned about costs. The company said the move is part of its broader effort to enhance its digital asset capabilities and respond to growing demand for crypto exposure among retail users. 

Interactive Brokers is still in the early stages of its crypto offering. On a January earnings call with stock analysts, CEO and President Milan Galik said, “Crypto revenues are, at the moment, small relative to the overall company's revenues.” He added that a European debut was expected in the first quarter and noted that the company plans to support client asset transfers soon, stating that “some crypto assets will migrate to our platform and take advantage of our superior pricing.”

This development comes at a time when regulators are paying more attention to how cryptocurrencies are used in global markets. Recently, UK lawmakers proposed a temporary ban on crypto donations to political parties, citing risks related to foreign influence and lack of transparency in funding sources. A parliamentary committee warned that digital assets could pose an “unacceptably high risk” to political finance systems and called for stricter safeguards before allowing such transactions. 

Given its most recent expansion, Interactive Brokers is getting ready to take a bigger piece of the growing European crypto market. As competition heats up between brokerages and exchanges, the firm's integrated approach could attract investors looking for a single platform for both traditional and digital assets. This could give cryptocurrency the necessary boost to become popular in global markets.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto trading, Crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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