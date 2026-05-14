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Paybis Secures MiCA and PSD2 Licences Ahead of EU Crypto Expansion

Dual licences allow Paybis to operate across the EU and EEA markets.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2026 15:41 IST
Paybis Secures MiCA and PSD2 Licences Ahead of EU Crypto Expansion

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Paybis gains approval to offer regulated crypto and payment services

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Highlights
  • Licences issued by Latvia’s central bank on May 12
  • MiCA approval covers custody and exchange services
  • PSD2 licence enables regulated payment transfers
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Cryptocurrency exchange Paybis has acquired two licences, including one for crypto-asset services under the European Union's (EU) Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and another for payment institution operations under Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2). The licences were issued to SIA Paybis Europe, which is the company's EU entity. This regulatory achievement has established Paybis as a fully regulated, dual-licensed crypto services provider operating across 27 members of the EU and the broader EEA. The licences were issued by the Supervision Committee of Latvijas Banka, which is the central bank of Latvia, on May 12.

Licences Cover Custody, Transfers, and Crypto Exchange Services

Latvijas Banka stated that the MiCA licence encompasses custody and administration of crypto assets for clients, exchange of crypto assets for funds or other crypto assets, execution of orders, transfer services, and crypto asset advisory. The central bank also added that the PSD2 payment institution licence enables Paybis's EU entity to execute payments and make transfers to payment accounts. 

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For businesses across Europe, Paybis' regulated infrastructure now means that Stablecoin payouts are run through a regulated payment platform, the exchange can now provide embedded digital asset payment services, and conduct electronic money token (EMT) transactions. Finally, all individual and business user funds are held separately from Paybis' funds. 

As per a report by Finextra, Paybis Co-Founder and CEO, Innokenty Isers, stated that “We chose Latvia deliberately, thanks to the thoughtful regulatory framework built by the Bank of Latvia (Latvijas Banka) and the Latvian authorities. Our ambition is to become a global powerhouse for regulated crypto and payments - making secure access to crypto the default for people and businesses everywhere. This is the beginning - we're just getting started."

Konstantins Vasilenko, co-founder and chief business development officer of Paybis, told Cointelegraph, “This is where the combination of MiCA CASP authorisation and PSD2 PI licensing is particularly important because it allows us to connect crypto asset services with regulated payment rails." 

MiCA licences have gradually come to the forefront of the EU's regulatory infrastructure. In March, Circle urged UK lawmakers to develop a crypto regulatory framework by combining elements from the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation and the US's stablecoin rules. Speaking before a House of Lords committee, Circle's policy chief Dante Disparte said the UK has a unique opportunity to create a distinct system that balances regulatory clarity with innovation.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Regulation, MiCA Legislation
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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