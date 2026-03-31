Quantum computers may require far less computational power than previously estimated to break encryption, according to new research from Google. The study suggests that cryptographic systems could be more vulnerable than earlier projections indicated. This has raised fresh concerns across the crypto industry, as advances in quantum computing may accelerate the timeline for potential attacks on widely used encryption standards and challenge the long-term security of blockchain-based systems globally.

Study Signals Faster Timeline for Quantum Threats to Cryptography

The study indicates that preconceived notions about the amount of processing power required to crack encryption, especially those safeguarding digital assets, may have been exaggerated. Google researchers indicate that advances in quantum error correction and algorithm efficiency could reduce the scale of quantum systems required, bringing the threat timeline closer than previously projected.

According to Google's research paper, "resource estimates can be significantly reduced" and "improved techniques could make such attacks more feasible," suggesting that quantum advancements could lower barriers to attacking cryptographic systems. The researchers added that understanding these vulnerabilities early is critical to ensuring that “cryptographic systems remain secure against future quantum adversaries.”

The warning comes at a time when concerns around crypto security are already rising. More than $75 billion (roughly Rs. 6,65,000 crore) worth of cryptocurrency is connected to illegal activity, according to a report published in October 2025 by blockchain analytics company Chainalysis, highlighting the scope of the ecosystem's risks. The report also highlighted the vulnerabilities and transparency of digital asset networks by pointing out that a sizable portion of these funds are still traceable on public blockchains.

Google emphasised that in order to give the industry time to switch to quantum-resistant security measures, responsible disclosure of such vulnerabilities is crucial. The risks described in the report are also a sign for the crypto ecosystem to act before these theoretical risks materialise into actual threats as the race for scalable quantum computing continues.

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