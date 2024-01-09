Technology News

Japan’s E-Commerce Major Mercari Plans to Open BTC Payments For Over 20 Million Users

If Mercari does start accepting payments in the form of BTC, it could bring crypto comfort to millions of Japanese residents.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2024 13:45 IST


Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Roméo A

Mercari claims to be used by over 20 million users on a monthly basis

Highlights
  • Mercari has been experimenting with Web3 since last year
  • Mercari also has its own crypto exchange, based in Tokyo
  • Japan’s crypto culture has seemingly expanded in the last year
Japan, under its pro-Web3 Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is taking efforts as a community to establish itself as a hotspot for blockchain-related activities. Recently, it has been reported that Japanese e-commerce major Mercari is planning to accept Bitcoin payment in the coming months. Launched in the year 2013, the Tokyo-headquartered company has a monthly active userbase of over 20 million. Hence, if Mercari does start accepting payments in the form of BTC, it could drive-in crypto comfort amongst millions of Japanese residents.

The development was first reported by Japanese publication Nikkei. The portal states that Mercari is expected to accept payments in Bitcoin while selling items in Japan's fiat currency, the yen. At the time of writing, one Bitcoin is currently equivalent to JPY 6,760, 688 (roughly Rs. 38 lakh). This is not the first time that Mercari has forayed into the Web3 sector. Last year, it launched Mercoin, which is its Tokyo-based blockchain subsidiary.

If Mercari does initiate Bitcoin payments for its ecommerce service, its Mercoin service will serve as an intermediary that transfers Bitcoin as yen to the seller.

Back in March last year, the ecommerce giant had also inaugurated its own Bitcoin exchange. Through this, Mercari lets its users buy Bitcoin from their respective bank accounts. Users can also get sales proceeds and free points that they earned from initiating selling activities on the platform.

The crypto market in Japan has shown a notable growth in the last year, which explains Mercari's reported plans of experimenting with BTC payments. Towards the end of 2023, it was estimated that over five million Japanese residents held cryptocurrencies. In 2022, the number of active crypto asset accounts in Japan was estimated to be around 3.72 million.

As per the Japanese authorities, crypto technology in itself is not to be blamed for risking the financial stability of crypto investors. Rather, it's the lack of rules governing the sector that has not been able to make the sector safe to engage with. PM Kishida, regardless, aims to help Japan develop and foster a promotional environment for Web3, blockchain, NFTs, and the metaverse in the coming days.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Crypto Payments, Japan, ecommerce


Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Gravity Rush Movie Footage Shown Off at Sony CES 2024 Event, Writing Underway on God of War Series


