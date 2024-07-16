Technology News

Visa Partners Wirex to Offer Crypto Payment Services to Merchants Globally

Visa will provide its vast and established network to Wirex, and the latter will deploy its crypto payment services to Visa’s merchant userbase.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2024 13:06 IST
Visa Partners Wirex to Offer Crypto Payment Services to Merchants Globally

Photo Credit: Visa

Wirex has designed a special payment app chain called Wirex Pay to conduct crypto transactions

Highlights
  • The launch date of Wirex Pay mainnet remains unclear
  • The Wirex Token (WXT) will be the native token for gas fees on Wirex Pay
  • Visa recently partnered Transak to improve crypto payment services
Advertisement

Crypto payments are still not as popular as other Web3 services because of the volatility of crypto assets as well as the dearth of services that allow and accept settlements in cryptocurrencies. Card payments giant Visa is exploring the sector of crypto payments on a global level, coming up with different means to facilitate crypto payments. In the latest development, Visa has struck a partnership with Wirex to bring crypto payment services to merchants around the world. An alternative to banking, Wirex allows people to process transactions in traditional currencies as well as through crypto assets.

The London, UK-headquartered firm confirmed this partnership with Visa on July 16 through a thread of posts on X. As per the announcement, Visa will provide its vast and established network to Wirex, and the latter will deploy its crypto payment services to Visa's merchant userbase.

"Partnering with Wirex to help integrate blockchain technology with traditional finance, including the launch of Wirex Pay, aligns closely with our vision for the future of payments while highlighting the importance of collaboration in driving fintech innovation,” Cuy Sheffield, Head of Crypto at Visa, was quoted by Wirex as commenting on the development.

App-chain Launch Seals the Deal

Wirex has designed a special payment app chain called Wirex Pay to conduct crypto transactions. The development and testing of this Polygon-based chain was initiated by Wirex last year, its team had said in a blog post published in September 2023.

“Wirex Pay is built on Zero-Knowledge technology, ensuring compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It is designed for rapid transactions, ensuring users experience swift and efficient payments. It offers near instant and secure interoperability with all other Polygon chains,” the post had explained at the time.

The Wirex Token (WXT) will be the native token for processing gas fee transactions on Wirex Pay. As per the company's posts on X, the mainnet launch of Wirex Pay is around the corner. The exact date of the launch remains unclear for now.

“Together, Visa and Wirex are committed to developing projects that integrate blockchain technology with traditional financial systems. Visa will support Wirex's growth in existing markets through enhanced marketing efforts, leveraging Visa assets and capabilities,” the official press release about the development noted.

Visa, Wirex Move Forward in Experimenting with DeFi

Wirex claims to be catering to over six million users across 130 nations, including India. Back in 2022, Wirex had expanded its non-custodial Wirex Wallet service in India, in an attempt to contribute to driving DeFi towards mass adoption. Whether or not Wirex is FIU-registered in India also remains unclear for now.

As far as Visa is concerned, the US-based cards payment giant has been taking regular steps to experiment with Web3 sector, especially through partnerships.

In January, for instance, Visa partnered Web3 firm Transak to finetune its crypto payment service.

Before stepping down as the CEO in 2023, Visa's Al Kelly had said that blockchain-based stablecoins and the concept of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) were here to stay and become part of existing global financial systems.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Visa, Wirex, Crypto Payments
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Poco C61 Airtel Exclusive Edition With 50GB Free Data Launched in India: Specifications, Price

Related Stories

Visa Partners Wirex to Offer Crypto Payment Services to Merchants Globally
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Is Gearing Up to Launch Its First-Ever Smartphones in India
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Deals on Echo, Fire TV Stick and More
  3. Realme 13 Pro 5G Listed on Indonesia Telecom Certification Website: Report
  4. Moto G85 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: See Launch Offers
  5. iOS 18, iPadOS 18 Public Beta Released: How to Install, Features, More
  6. Xiaomi Confirms It Will Launch Watch S4 Sport in China on July 19
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Initiates Key Change in Robotaxi Design, Delays Unveiling for Now
  2. Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport Confirmed to Launch in China on July 19: What We Know So Far
  3. Google AI Overviews Reportedly Pared Back Further, Shows for Just 7 Percent of All Searches
  4. OnePlus Nord 4 and Pad 2 Will Come With AI Speak, Clear Face and Other AI Features
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Deals: Discounts on Echo, Fire TV Stick and More Amazon Products
  6. HMD Global to Launch HMD Crest, Crest Max As Its First Smartphones in India Soon
  7. Moto G85 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  8. Visa Partners Wirex to Offer Crypto Payment Services to Merchants Globally
  9. Realme 13 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on Indonesian Certification Website, Confirming Its Moniker
  10. Realme Watch S2 India Launch Date Set for July 30; Retail Box Leaks Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »