Japan’s Financial Regulator May Cut Crypto Tax, Encourage Investors to Engage with VDAs

The FSA is also working to finalise the extent to which VADs can be treated as financial assets in terms of investment targets.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2024 18:28 IST
Japan's Financial Regulator May Cut Crypto Tax, Encourage Investors to Engage with VDAs

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Roméo A

Number of crypto holders in Japan surged from 6.4 million in 2022 to 8.82 million in 2023

  • Presently, the highest tax rate on crypto income is 55 percent in Japan
  • Japan is looking at finalising unified tax rates for crypto incomes
  • Japan has not yet stepped into the crypto ETFs arena alongside the US
Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) aims to promote treating cryptocurrencies akin to traditional assets such as stocks and gold. As part of this effort, the FSA has reduced tax rates on income generated from crypto activities. Corporate crypto holders will face slightly higher rates, while small-scale individual investors will benefit from comparatively lower taxes.

The FSA recently released an official paper in Japanese, outlining proposals intended to reform its overall tax regime for the fiscal year 2025. Japanese publication Coinpost explained the development saying that the Web3 industry in Japan has been calling for change in taxes.

At present, crypto generated earnings in Japan are taxed between 15 percent to 55 percent. In FY 2025 however, the authorities are planning to cut the tax rate to a flat 30 percent for corporate investors and 20 percent for individual investors.

The FSA is also working to finalise the extent to which virtual digital currencies (VDAs) can be treated as financial assets in terms of investment targets. Depending on this, Japan will either step into the crypto ETF game alongside the US and Canada or choose to stay out for the time being, the Coinpost report said.

In Japan, the number of crypto holders surged from 6.4 million in 2022 to 8.82 million in 2023, as per Statista. In July 2023, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida had promised the nationals that the country will make Web3 the new form of capitalism.

Soon after, Binance re-entered the Japanese market and Japanese e-commerce giant Mercari said it would open payments in BTC for over 20 million of its users.

In the backdrop of these developments, it seems natural that Japan is considering a reduction in crypto taxes to direct the investor community to engage with VDAs and participate in stabilising the sector and its growth.

Japan's discussions about lowering crypto taxes have garnered praise from the Indian Web3 community, which is also advocating for crypto tax reforms.

In India, crypto gains are currently taxed at 30 percent, with an additional one percent TDS on each crypto transaction. These tax regulations were implemented on April 1, 2022. Members of India's crypto community have been advocating for a revision, urging the finance ministry to reduce the TDS rate to 0.01 percent.

Unlike Japan's financial authorities, the Indian authorities have remained tight-lipped about the requests from the Web3 community.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Japan. Crypto Taxes, India Crypto
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
  1. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Roundup: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Realme P2 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Teased
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 With Intel Lunar Lake CPU, Galaxy AI Debuts
  4. Android 15 Will Soon Be Available on Google Pixel and Other Smartphones
  5. YouTube Shorts Creators Can Now Add Filters, Text to Thumbnails
  6. HMD May Be Working on a Phone Inspired by This Popular Nokia Lumia Handset
  7. Samsung Galaxy A06 With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  8. MiniMax Video-01 Platform With AI Video Generation Capabilities Launched
  9. GoPro Hero 13 Black Launched in India Alongside Smaller GoPro Hero
  10. Red Magic Gaming Pad Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
