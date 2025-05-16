A Complete Unknown is a docudrama movie about the popular Bob Dylan, written and directed by James Mangold. This biographical drama revolves around Bob Dylan's life, commencing from 1961, when Bob arrived in New York with high aspirations. The story follows a 19-year-old Dylan fostering connections with the names in the industry. A Complete Unknown is a perfect exemplification of his life and how he reached the heights.

When and Where to Watch A Complete Unknown

A Complete Unknown is landing on your digital screens on May 31, 2025. The movie will stream on JioHotstar.

Official Trailer and Plot of A Complete Unknown

Following the legend Bob Dylan, the plot of A Complete Unknown revolves around his early years of life where he came to the New York City at the age of 19 years old. This biopic of him exemplifies his journey that began in the year 1961, and how his relations with the musicians helped him reach the heights. The film also covers the time when he played the electric guitar for the very first time at Newport Folk Festival (1965), which transformed his career at a rocket speed.

Cast and Crew of A Complete Unknown

The star cast of A Complete Unknown features Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan, along with other prominent names like Joe Tippett, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Eriko Hatsune, Peter Gray Lewis, Peter Gerety, and others. James Mangold is the Director of the movie and has written the plot along with Jay Cocks and Elijah Wald. Most of the music of the film is from Bob Dylan's collection. The face behind cinematography is Phedon Papamichael.

Reception of A Complete Unknown

A Complete Unknown was theatrically released in the year 2024, where it received outstanding love and appreciation from the audience and critics. The IMDb rating of this biopic drama is 7.4/10.