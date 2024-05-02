Technology News

Japanese Watch Giant Casio Forays into NFT Space: Details

In recent years, Japan has come forward to show its support to the Web3 sector, especially under the leadership of its tech-friendly Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 May 2024 14:41 IST
Japanese Watch Giant Casio Forays into NFT Space: Details

Photo Credit: X/ @AstarNetwork

Casio has not rolled out its NFT series on traditional NFT marketplaces

Highlights
  • Casio’s NFT series not available on OpenSea, Magic Eden
  • Casio has partnered with Astar zkEVM L-2 blockchain for these NFTs
  • NFT holders can receive ASTR equivalent to JPY 10,000
Advertisement

Japan-based watch making brand Casio has decided to engage with a younger generation of clientele. Casio has launched an NFT series with eight digital art pieces that have been created in partnership with Astar zkEVM. Banking on Japan's gaming culture, Casio's NFTs will be made available on Astar's Yogi Origin game. In recent years, Japan has come forward to show its support to the Web3 sector, especially under the leadership of its tech-friendly Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.

A layer-2 blockchain for Ethereum, Astar zkEVM uses zero-knowledge proofs to increase scalability and reduce transaction costs. Announcing its partnership with Casio on X, Astar zkEVM informed the community members that these NFTs will be available within the ‘YoPort' tab of the Yoki Origins game. Essentially, Casio has not rolled out its NFT series on traditional NFT marketplaces like OpenSea and Magic Eden.

“In celebration of Casio Watch's 50-year legacy, we're thrilled to announce the launch of exclusive commemorative NFTs inspired by iconic Casio timepieces. Minting Method: Unlock the thrill with Gacha & Reveal mechanics,” the blockchain platform said in its announcement.

These NFTs are tied to some benefits for holders. Ten holders of the NFTs will get a chance a limited-edition original G-Shock watches. In addition, owners of these NFTs can also receive ASTR tokens equivalent to JPY 10,000. At the time of writing, one ASTR token was trading at JPY 16.40, as per Kraken crypto exchange.

“Please note, the number of winners and contents are subject to change. Stay tuned for winner announcements,” Astar Network added.

This is not the first time that Casio has forayed into the Web3 arena. Back in 2023, the watch brand partnered with Polygon to launch a collection of 15,000 free-to-mint G-Shock Creator Pass NFTs. At the time, Casio had also launched its G-Shock NFTs into the metaverse.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Metaverse, Astar Network
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 Live Updates: Best Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, Amazon Devices, More

Related Stories

Japanese Watch Giant Casio Forays into NFT Space: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale Begins: Best Offers Today
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days: Best Mobile Deals on Samsung, Apple & More
  3. Vivo V30e With 50-Megapixel Front Camera, Aura Light Debuts in India
  4. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Gets Discounted in India: See New Prices
  5. These iQoo Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
  6. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 235 4G Feature Phones Debut: Details
  7. Infinix GT 20 Pro India Launch Confirmed; GT Book Laptop, More in Pipeline
  8. Poco X6 5G Launched in a Third Colour Option in India: See Price
  9. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Here Are the Top Deals on Monitors
  10. Google Unveils Med-Gemini, New AI Models Tuned for Medical Domain
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Hints at Introducing ‘New Premium Models’ of Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring Launch Tipped Too
  2. Vivo V30e With 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Japanese Watch Giant Casio Forays into NFT Space: Details
  4. Noise Pop Buds With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life, ENC Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. WhatsApp Communities to Get New Events Feature, Replies to Announcement Groups
  6. Anthropic Launches Claude iOS App to Bring the AI Assistant to the iPhone
  7. Infinix GT 20 Pro Teased to Launch Soon in India; GT Verse to Feature GT Book Laptop, Earbuds, More
  8. PS Plus Monthly Free Games for May Include EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic and Destiny 2: Lightfall
  9. Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 235 4G Feature Phones Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »