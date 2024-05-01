Technology News

Vietnam Debuts Academy of Blockchain, AI with Plans to Train a Million People in Emerging Tech

The training sessions, as part of this initiative, will include workshops, idea creation competitions, and more.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2024 19:04 IST
Vietnam Debuts Academy of Blockchain, AI with Plans to Train a Million People in Emerging Tech

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Callum Parker

Vietnam has been taking gradual and calculated steps to explore blockchain

Highlights
  • Blockchain technology supports Web3 sectors like crypto, metaverse
  • Vietnam is exploring blockchain use in finance and banking sector
  • Vietnam Blockchain Association is also assisting the ABAII
Advertisement

Vietnam is ramping up efforts to join other Asian nations like India, Japan, China, and South Korea in exploring the distributed ledger technology, also called the blockchain tech. The country recently launched its Academy of Blockchain and AI Innovation (ABAII) with the aim to train a million people in using these advanced technologies. The aim of this academy is to ‘universalise' these emerging technologies – which would essentially result in the widespread experiment and adoption of Web3 and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In the first leg of offering blockchain and AI training sessions, the ABAII will be collaborating with 30 universities from around the country. A total of 100,000 students from across these universities will form the first batch for this academy, Vietnam News has reported

The training sessions, as part of this initiative, will include workshops, idea creation competition, as well as the 2024 university tour programme (Unitour 2024) among other activities. Through the course of this initiative, Vietnam is looking to educate tech students on the potential use cases of blockchain and AI in sectors like banking data analysis as well as digital economy and finance.

Dao Trung Thanh, a veteran in Vietnam's telecom and tech sector, has been appointed as the chief of the ABAII, his update on LinkedIn shows. This initiative is not the first pro-blockchain step that Vietnam has taken in recent times. In 2022, the Vietnam Blockchain Association (VBA) was formed and tasked with the responsibility of researching around blockchain as well as drafting legal guidelines for the Web3 community. Both, the VBA as well as the ABAII organised a meet-up with 500 students – addressing the advancements and challenges around AI and blockchain.

The global blockchain market is reportedly going to hit a whopping market size of $825.93 billion (roughly Rs. 68,95,330 crore) by 2032. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are also conducting informative discussions around blockchain with their respective student populations to give them an early nudge to consider Web3 development as a viable career path.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Vietnam, Blockchain, AI
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple Set for Big Sales Decline as Investors Await Generative AI-Powered iPhone

Related Stories

Vietnam Debuts Academy of Blockchain, AI with Plans to Train a Million People in Emerging Tech
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Gets Discounted in India: See New Prices
  2. These iQoo Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
  3. Google Unveils Med-Gemini, New AI Models Tuned for Medical Domain
  4. Xiaomi 14 SE Tipped to Launch in India Soon: Details
  5. Realme Phones, TWS Earphones Discounted in India Ahead of Amazon Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2024
  2. MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Confirmed to Launch on May 7, Could get AI Capabilities
  3. Vietnam Debuts Academy of Blockchain, AI with Plans to Train a Million People in Emerging Tech
  4. iQoo 12, iQoo Z9, Neo 9 Pro, More Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
  5. WhatsApp Could Soon Get a ‘Recently Online’ List to Recommend Contacts to Users: Report
  6. Apple Set for Big Sales Decline as Investors Await Generative AI-Powered iPhone
  7. Google Cloud Teams with Sui Blockchain to Improve Web3, AI in Advanced Tech Initiatives
  8. Binance Crypto Exchange Founder Changpeng Zhao Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison
  9. Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, Note 13 Pro+ 5G Gets Discounted in India: Check New Prices
  10. Google Introduces Med-Gemini Family of Multimodal Medical AI Models, Claimed to Outperform GPT-4
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »