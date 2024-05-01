Vietnam is ramping up efforts to join other Asian nations like India, Japan, China, and South Korea in exploring the distributed ledger technology, also called the blockchain tech. The country recently launched its Academy of Blockchain and AI Innovation (ABAII) with the aim to train a million people in using these advanced technologies. The aim of this academy is to ‘universalise' these emerging technologies – which would essentially result in the widespread experiment and adoption of Web3 and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In the first leg of offering blockchain and AI training sessions, the ABAII will be collaborating with 30 universities from around the country. A total of 100,000 students from across these universities will form the first batch for this academy, Vietnam News has reported

The training sessions, as part of this initiative, will include workshops, idea creation competition, as well as the 2024 university tour programme (Unitour 2024) among other activities. Through the course of this initiative, Vietnam is looking to educate tech students on the potential use cases of blockchain and AI in sectors like banking data analysis as well as digital economy and finance.

Dao Trung Thanh, a veteran in Vietnam's telecom and tech sector, has been appointed as the chief of the ABAII, his update on LinkedIn shows. This initiative is not the first pro-blockchain step that Vietnam has taken in recent times. In 2022, the Vietnam Blockchain Association (VBA) was formed and tasked with the responsibility of researching around blockchain as well as drafting legal guidelines for the Web3 community. Both, the VBA as well as the ABAII organised a meet-up with 500 students – addressing the advancements and challenges around AI and blockchain.

On April 16, 2024, VBA and ABAII organized Unitour#5 that sharing about the opportunities and challenges surrounding the advancements of AI and Blockchain for nearly 500 students of the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology. #VBA #ABAII #Unitour5 pic.twitter.com/c0aTc7PXK3 — Vietnam Blockchain Association (@VietnamVBA) April 22, 2024

The global blockchain market is reportedly going to hit a whopping market size of $825.93 billion (roughly Rs. 68,95,330 crore) by 2032. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are also conducting informative discussions around blockchain with their respective student populations to give them an early nudge to consider Web3 development as a viable career path.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.