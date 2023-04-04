Technology News

Elon Musk Briefly Changes Blue Bird Logo to 'Doge' Meme on Twitter Website

After the change to Twitter's web logo on Monday, the value of Dogecoin rose more than 20 percent.

By ANI | Updated: 4 April 2023 13:50 IST
Elon Musk Briefly Changes Blue Bird Logo to 'Doge' Meme on Twitter Website

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year

Highlights
  • Musk has promoted Dogecoin both on Twitter and during his SNL appearance
  • Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013, to mock other cryptocurrencies
  • The doge image (of a Shiba Inu) is well-known as the logo of the Dogecoin

Yet again, Twitter CEO Elon Musk is back with new updates for the micro-blogging site, and this time he has changed the iconic blue bird logo - which has served as a home button on the web version, with the "doge" meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

Twitter users noticed the 'doge' meme, which is part of the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency and was created as a joke in 2013, on the web version of Twitter on Monday.

Musk also shared a hilarious post on his account wherein the 'doge' meme (which features the face of a Shiba Inu) in the car and telling the police officer, who seems to be seeing his driving license, that his photo has been changed.

Notably, there was no change on Twitter's mobile app.

It is pertinent to mention that the doge image (of a Shiba Inu) is well-known as the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, which was created as a joke in 2013 -- to mock other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Variety reported.

Twitter's CEO also shared the screenshot of the March 26, 2022, conversation between him and the anonymous account where the latter was asking to change the bird logo to "doge." Sharing this post on Twitter, Musk wrote, "As promised."

According to Variety, Musk, who bought Twitter last fall in a $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,62,100 crore) deal, is a well-known superfan of the Doge meme and he has promoted Dogecoin both on Twitter and during his appearance last year hosting Saturday Night Live. After the change to Twitter's web logo Monday, the value of Dogecoin rose more than 20 per cent.

After Musk tweeted in March 2022, prior to mounting his eventually successful bid to buy Twitter, "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?" Musk tweeted.

@WSBChairman had responded, "just buy twitter... and change the bird logo to a doge." Musk responded, "Haha that would sickkk".

He had also posted another photo stating, "Seize the Memes of Production."

Earlier, on February 15, Musk's love for 'doge' was visible as he posted the photograph of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency logo, posing as the CEO, on his account with the caption, "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing."

