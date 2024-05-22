Technology News

Mai Labs Unveils Metaverse Platform Mayaaverse, VR Headset Lumyn XR in India: Details

Mai Labs is gearing up to make itself an early entrant into the extended reality (XR) ecosystem with Mayaaverse, built on the firm's own blockchain, Zero.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2024 19:17 IST
Mai Labs Unveils Metaverse Platform Mayaaverse, VR Headset Lumyn XR in India: Details

Photo Credit: Mai Labs

Founded in 2021, Mai Labs is headquartered in Grand Cayman

Highlights
  • Lumyn XR headsets to launch in Q4 2024
  • Mai Labs claims to be building a focal point between creators, brands
  • Immersive tech space estimated to generate $5 trillion by 2030
Advertisement

Betting big on the future of advanced human-computer relation, Grand Cayman -headquartered Web3 firm Mai Labs launched its metaverse platform called ‘Mayaaverse' in India on Wednesday, May 22. The company, in a launch event hosted in Delhi, also unveiled the Lumyn XR, which is a virtual reality (VR) headset for users to explore the digital world ecosystem in an immersive way. Mai Labs, with these products, is also foraying into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI), while bringing in technologies such as blockchain and metaverse.

Mai Labs is gearing up to establish itself as an early entrant into the extended reality (XR) ecosystem with Mayaaverse. Built on the company's own Zero blockchain, the platform is offering virtual locations for artists, brands, and educational institutes to connect with their respective communities, especially with the younger generation of consumers.

During a demo of the Mayaaverse, the company gave a glimpse into the virtual retail stores, religious destinations, as well as virtual venues for live performances that it aims to bring forward. The platform will also let visitors travel through the history of time – allowing people to visit ancient cities from the past.

While announcing the metaverse platform, senior officials of the company claimed that their research showed consumers from the millennials and Gen Z generations have already started venturing into the metaverse to socialise, play games, trade in assets, and learn in the last few years. The company added that in the next five years, millennials and gen z consumers will spend around 3.7 hours interacting with metaverse ecosystems.

As per the company's team, the platform plans to add more features to this digital ecosystem that could help content creators connect with their target audiences and churn income.

“Our goal is to revolutionise the creator economy by offering an innovative platform that empowers creators to develop, collaborate, and monetise their digital content in new and transformative ways using immersive technologies and AI. Given the immense potential we see, we are confident in our decision to make a significant investment in this technological arena,” said Tapan Sangal, CEO of MAI Labs.

During the launch, Sangal also noted that users of Mayaaverse will have to complete their KYC formalities. He also noted that the company will be able to identify and track suspicious users and their activities to ensure that the ecosystem is safe. Mai Labs added that Lumyn XR, the VR headset from the company will be hitting the shelves in the fourth quarter of 2024. The pricing of this headset remains undisclosed as for now.

At present, several brands like Samsung, Meta, Casio, and Adidas are already foraying into metaverse.

A report released by Mckinsey last year had claimed that the immersive tech domain – which is comprised of technologies like AI, VR, Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and the metaverse – is estimated to generate up to a whopping $5 trillion by 2030. Together, these technologies are projected to elevate applications and experiences for consumers and enterprises, the report stated.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Mayaaverse, VR Headset, AI, VR, Technology
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google’s Circle to Search to Reportedly Get Text-to-Speech Functionality and More Features

Related Stories

Mai Labs Unveils Metaverse Platform Mayaaverse, VR Headset Lumyn XR in India: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F6 Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, and More
  2. Realme GT 6T With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chip Launched in India: See Price
  3. Realme GT 6T First Impressions
  4. OnePlus May Launch a Phone With Satellite Connectivity: Report
  5. Boat Airdopes 800 First Impressions
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Get Two New Cameras
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Said to Get Less Visible Crease, New Camera Design
#Latest Stories
  1. CyberPowerPC Enters India, Will Introduce Its Gaming Rigs and Configurators in the Market
  2. Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo With 13.4mm Drivers, ENC Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Intel Lunar Lake CPUs With Up to 3 Times Better AI Performance Than Meteor Lake Chips to Arrive in Q3 2024
  4. Mai Labs Unveils Metaverse Platform Mayaaverse, VR Headset Lumyn XR in India: Details
  5. Google’s Circle to Search to Reportedly Get Text-to-Speech Functionality and More Features
  6. Honor Magic V Flip Leaked Renders Show Large Cover Display, Circular Camera Island
  7. Google to Soon Test Ads Within Its Recently Launched AI Overviews Feature in Search
  8. Acer Swift 14 AI With Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus CPUs, Copilot+ Support Unveiled: Price, Availability
  9. Truecaller Collaborates With Microsoft to Integrate Personal Voice With AI Assistant: How to Set It
  10. Microsoft Brings AI-Powered Advanced Paste Feature to Windows With PowerToys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »