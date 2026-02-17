Technology News
English Edition

Hackers Send Physical Phishing Letters Impersonating Trezor and Ledger to Trick Users

The hackers primarily targeted the customers of two cryptocurrency wallet security firms.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2026 17:50 IST
Hackers Send Physical Phishing Letters Impersonating Trezor and Ledger to Trick Users

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Crypto hackers were duping customers to reveal their account recovery phrases

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Hackers sent physical letters to dupe crypto customers
  • The fake letters carried a QR code redirecting to a scam site
  • The company clarified that it doesn’t contact the users first
Advertisement

A cybersecurity expert has warned that hackers have now started targeting customers of a cryptocurrency wallet security company, ironically sending physical letters to users, to access their crypto wallet recovery phrases. Recently, a report highlighted that bad actors have started duping industry leaders and stakeholders with fake Zoom video conferences and compromised Telegram accounts. In the last few years, crypto scams have become increasingly sophisticated, and bad actors have become more crafty with their tricks.

Fake Letters Impersonating Cryptocurrency Wallet Security Firms Carried Signatures of Executives

In a post on X, Dmitry Smilyanets, a cyber threat intelligence expert and Senior Director of Product Management at Recorded Future, has highlighted that a group of hackers has sent fake physical letters to multiple customers of Trezor, a cryptocurrency wallet security company, impersonating the firm. He pointed out that the letter carries a hologram and a QR code to a fake website. The hackers have also used the signature of Trezor CEO, Matěj Žák, in an attempt to dupe customers.

Separately, an X user has also posted, claiming that Trezor is not only the company that cryptocurrency hackers are impersonating. Similar letters, with the company letterhead, were reportedly mailed to the customers of Paris-based Ledger, another cryptocurrency security firm. The fake Ledger letters followed the same format, including the signature of the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Charles Guillemet.

Both letters were shown to have a similar subject line, informing customers that Trezor and Ledger will “soon” make the authentication of each transaction “mandatory”, calling it a new security feature to “provide greater confidence” in the safety of their transactions.

The fake letters then instructed recipients to scan the QR code with their smartphones and follow the steps shown on the screen to avoid service disruption. Smilyanets highlighted that this QR code redirects users to a “scam website”, which is designed (via Crypto.News) to steal the account recovery phrases of customers, consequently gaining unauthorised access to their wallets.

Replying to the post, Trezor confirmed that the company “never” contacts its customers first, while warning users to “never share” their wallet backup with anyone. The firm advised users to verify the official channels before moving forward. “Stay safe out there, everyone,” Trezor said in a statement.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency scams, Cryptocurrency, Ledger, Trezor, Crypto
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Infinix Note 60 Ultra Battery Details Revealed by US FCC Listing; Leaked Renders Hint at Secondary Display
India AI Summit: Ashwini Vaishnaw Calls AI 5th Industrial Revolution, Shares Plans for UPI-Like AI Platform

Related Stories

Hackers Send Physical Phishing Letters Impersonating Trezor and Ledger to Trick Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces March 5 Event
  2. Realme P4 Power Review
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Launch With This Selfie Camera Upgrade
  4. Vivo V60 Lite 4G (2026) Debuts With Updated Snapdragon Chipset
  5. Anthropic, Infosys to Join Hands to Build Agentic AI Tools for Enterprises
  6. Infinix Note 60 Ultra Appears in FCC Listing; Renders Reveal Second Display
  7. Lava Bold N2 Launched in India With a 5,000mAh Battery at This Price
  8. Xiaomi 17 Series Leak Hints at Imminent Launch Ahead of MWC at These Prices
  9. Infinix GT 50 Pro Design, Key Specifications Revealed in New Leak
  10. Apple Music Could Soon Let You Generate Playlists Using Apple Intelligence
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  2. Hackers Send Physical Phishing Letters Impersonating Trezor and Ledger to Trick Users
  3. Infinix Note 60 Ultra Battery Details Revealed by US FCC Listing; Leaked Renders Hint at Secondary Display
  4. Android XR OS Reportedly Leaks in Early Screenshots; to Offer Clean Spatial Interface, ‘Glimmer’ Design
  5. iOS 26.4 Beta 1: Apple Music Gets New AI-Powered Playlist Playground Feature
  6. India AI Summit: Anthropic, Infosys Announce Partnership to Bring Agentic AI Solutions for Enterprises
  7. Valve Says Steam Deck OLED Is Out of Stock Due to RAM and Storage Shortages
  8. AI Impact Summit: India Expected to Witness Over $200 Billion Worth of AI Investments, IT Minister Says
  9. Adani Group Announces $100 Billion Plan for Hyperscale AI-Ready Data Centres by 2035
  10. Infinix GT 50 Pro Design Leaked, Specifications Might Include Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »