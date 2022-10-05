Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-order offers were announced by the company on Tuesday. The upcoming Pixel smartphones will be launched on October 6 and will also be available in India. Ahead of the debut of Google's first flagship smartphones in the country in nearly four years, the company has revealed two limited period offers discounting the prices of its Fitbit Inspire 2 and Pixel Buds A-Series truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones for customers who pre-order the new phones on Friday.

Ahead of the launch of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google has announced that customers who pre-order the handsets can purchase the Pixel Buds-A Series TWS earphones at Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) for a limited period. The company will also offer the Fitbit Inspire 2 wearable fitness tracker at Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 7,999), according to the company's announcement on Flipkart.

Google's Pixel 7 series pre-order offer on the Flipkart app

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

Google says that the pre-order offers can be availed of via coupons after the delivery of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro specifications (rumoured)

Earlier this week, detailed specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were leaked online. The latest leak suggests that a 6.7-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate will be available on the Pixel 7 Pro and a 6.3-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 7.

Both phones are tipped to feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and support wired and wireless charging.

The Google Pixel 7 is tipped to feature 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, while the Pixel 7 Pro could feature up to 12GB of RAM paired with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The vanilla Pixel 7 is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro could be equipped with an additional 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

Google will launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro alongside the Google Pixel Watch, the company's first Pixel-branded smartwatch, at the upcoming ‘Made by Google' event at 10am ET (7:30pm IST) on October 6.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.