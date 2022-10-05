Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre Order Offers Bring Discounts on Pixel Buds A Series, Fibit Inspire 2

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Offers Bring Discounts on Pixel Buds A-Series, Fibit Inspire 2

Google says that the pre-order offers can be availed of via coupons after delivery of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 5 October 2022 12:52 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Offers Bring Discounts on Pixel Buds A-Series, Fibit Inspire 2

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were first teased by the company at Google I/O in May

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro will be launched on October 6
  • The Google Pixel Watch will also make its debut at the event
  • Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro specifications were recently leaked online

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-order offers were announced by the company on Tuesday. The upcoming Pixel smartphones will be launched on October 6 and will also be available in India. Ahead of the debut of Google's first flagship smartphones in the country in nearly four years, the company has revealed two limited period offers discounting the prices of its Fitbit Inspire 2 and Pixel Buds A-Series truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones for customers who pre-order the new phones on Friday.

Ahead of the launch of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google has announced that customers who pre-order the handsets can purchase the Pixel Buds-A Series TWS earphones at Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) for a limited period. The company will also offer the Fitbit Inspire 2 wearable fitness tracker at Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 7,999), according to the company's announcement on Flipkart.

pixel 7 pro preorder offer google flipkart inline google pixel 7

Google's Pixel 7 series pre-order offer on the Flipkart app
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

Google says that the pre-order offers can be availed of via coupons after the delivery of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro specifications (rumoured)

Earlier this week, detailed specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were leaked online. The latest leak suggests that a 6.7-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate will be available on the Pixel 7 Pro and a 6.3-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 7.

Both phones are tipped to feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and support wired and wireless charging.

The Google Pixel 7 is tipped to feature 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, while the Pixel 7 Pro could feature up to 12GB of RAM paired with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The vanilla Pixel 7 is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro could be equipped with an additional 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

Google will launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro alongside the Google Pixel Watch, the company's first Pixel-branded smartwatch, at the upcoming ‘Made by Google' event at 10am ET (7:30pm IST) on October 6.

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Specifications, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
The Witcher: Four New Games Announced by CD Projekt Red

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Offers Bring Discounts on Pixel Buds A-Series, Fibit Inspire 2
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.