Technology News

Meta Looking to Hire Generative AI-Focused Workers on Metaverse Team After Layoffs

Meta could integrate GenAI with its metaverse-related efforts in the future.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2024 15:44 IST
Meta Looking to Hire Generative AI-Focused Workers on Metaverse Team After Layoffs

Photo Credit: Reuters

The selected candidate will finalise Meta’s GenAI strategy for content creation, games

Highlights
  • Meta is exploring integration of GenAI with metaverse
  • The firm made its foray into the metaverse sector in 2021
  • Meta’s Reality Labs unit has been seeing losses consistently
Advertisement

Meta has listed fresh job openings for its metaverse unit at its headquarters in California, after recent layoffs at its Reality Labs unit. The social networking giant is looking for professionals proficient in generative AI (GenAI), which suggests that that it could integrate the nascent technology with its metaverse-related efforts in the future. Under CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the firm has been developing technology related to software and hardware for the metaverse, ever since it was rebranded from Facebook to Meta in 2021.

Meta's recent job listing suggests AI is coming to metaverse gaming

A new job listing suggests that Meta is considering a fusion of generative AI technology with games that feature virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) content.

The listing states that the role at the Meta Metaverse Content leadership team would involve mapping out a GenAI strategy for the company's games (starting with Reality Labs) with a focus on Horizon, to build the "next generation of content through generative AI" — including AR, VR, and MR content.

Meta Horizon OS is the operating system (OS) developed by the company to power its Quest headsets, which are the gateway to Meta's immersive gaming ecosystem that includes titles such as Horizon Worlds.

As per the job description, the employee would work as an individual contributor in finalising Meta's GenAI strategy for content creation and games. This will involve working with game creators and developers, as well as conducting research on new consumer experiences (including new forms of gameplay) and prototyping them. In addition, the assigned person will also be responsible for managing the R&D budget to complete ‘multiple experimental work streams', according to the company.

Meta to increase focus on streamlining metaverse team

Last month, Meta bifurcated the Reality Labs team into two parts – one to oversee metaverse related initiatives and the other to focus on other advanced technologies like AR, VR. Founded by Zuckerberg in 2022, Reality Labs has been the central point of Meta's exploration of the metaverse technology.

At the time, the company reportedly announced multiple layoffs as part of the restructuring of Reality Labs.

Under its leader Vishal Shah, the metaverse unit of Reality Labs will handle development related to the Quest VR headset, the Horizon OS, and Meta's social VR platform Horizon Worlds.

Reality Labs has remained a loss making entity since it was set up.

The unit lost $13.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,12,200 crore) in 2022, with a subsequent loss of $46.5 billion while generating nearly $11 billion (roughly Rs. 91,744 crore) in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Meta, Metaverse, GenAI, Mark Zuckerberg, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
iQoo Z9 Lite Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of July 15 India Launch Date

Related Stories

Meta Looking to Hire Generative AI-Focused Workers on Metaverse Team After Layoffs
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's iPhone 16 Camera May Feature a New CMOS Sensor From This Company
  2. X Rival Koo Announces Shutdown After Acquisition Talks Fail
  3. iOS 18 Will Introduce These India-Focused Features Later This Year
  4. CMF Phone 1 Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Its Debut on July 8
  5. Moto G85 5G Is Set to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Xiaomi India Announces Mobile Service Camps to Celebrate 10th Anniversary
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Reportedly Working on AI-Powered Voice Recording Summary Feature
  2. Moto G85 5G India Launch Date Set for July 10; Confirmed to Feature 6.67-Inch Display, 5000mAh Battery
  3. Meta Looking to Hire Generative AI-Focused Workers on Metaverse Team After Layoffs
  4. iQoo Z9 Lite Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of July 15 India Launch Date
  5. Honor Magic V3 Design Revealed Ahead of July 12 Launch; Seen With a Periscope Telephoto Camera
  6. Koo to Shut Down Four-Year-Old Service After Acquisition Discussions Fail
  7. CMF Phone 1 Reportedly Listed on Geekbench, Gets NBTC Certification Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. Redmi A3x With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Amazon India Website: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Gemini App for Android Could Reportedly Feature a Multi-Window Mode
  10. Over 3 Million iOS, macOS Apps Found at Risk Due to CocoaPods Security Breach: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »