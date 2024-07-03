iQoo's soon to be launched Z9 Lite, a budget 5G smartphone, is expected to complete the Z9 series which started with the launch of the iQoo Z9 and was followed up with a recent iQoo Z9x model as well. While the Z9 is the most expensive offering in this line-up, the Z9 “Lite” moniker hints at an even lower priced tier compared to the existing models. New details revealed by the brand itself via its Amazon product listing page now reveals several details about this upcoming 5G phone including the name of its new colourway.

A microsite for the iQoo Z9 Lite has been created on Amazon, with information about the upcoming budget 5G device. A post via iQoo's official social media handle on X has revealed that the blue-white finish will be called Aqua Flow. At the same time, the brand also clarified that the phone will not feature an IP rating or any waterproofing. This is mainly because the iQoo Z9x and iQoo Z9 have an IP64 and IP54 rating respectively.

The Aqua Flow colourway of the upcoming iQoo Z9 Lite smartphone

Photo Credit: iQoo India (via X)

As for the Amazon product page, the phone is shown to have a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor which is fabricated using a 6nm process technology. The fine print below the poster on the Amazon page also reveals the presence of a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Since it is expected to be a budget smartphone, we also expect other (lower) variants to be available.

The phone is claimed to be capable of achieving an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 4,14,000. While that's only a synthetic benchmark score, one can expect performance on par with similarly priced budget smartphones from this chipset.

The company has also confirmed that the iQoo Z9 Lite will be launched in India on 15 July, while revealing the blue finish and the two rear-facing cameras in the same post.

For reference, the recently launched iQoo Z9x is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, while the iQoo Z9 runs on a 4nm Dimensity 7200 SoC. While both of these smartphones appear similar in terms of overall design, they are priced far apart, with the iQoo Z9x available from Rs. 12,999 which is budget pricing, while the iQoo Z9 is available from Rs. 19,999, which is where the mid-range segment begins. Both phones also offer different internal hardware like an LCD display versus an AMOLED one and so on.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.