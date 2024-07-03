Technology News

iQoo Z9 Lite Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of July 15 India Launch Date

The iQoo Z9 Lite 5G is expected to be the most affordable model in its Z9 series

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2024 15:17 IST
iQoo Z9 Lite Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of July 15 India Launch Date

The iQoo Z9 Lite (pictured) is expected to feature two rear cameras

Highlights
  • The iQoo Z9 Lite will be available in an Aqua Flow colourway
  • The phone will not have an IP rating
  • It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
Advertisement

iQoo's soon to be launched Z9 Lite, a budget 5G smartphone, is expected to complete the Z9 series which started with the launch of the iQoo Z9 and was followed up with a recent iQoo Z9x model as well. While the Z9 is the most expensive offering in this line-up, the Z9 “Lite” moniker hints at an even lower priced tier compared to the existing models. New details revealed by the brand itself via its Amazon product listing page now reveals several details about this upcoming 5G phone including the name of its new colourway.

A microsite for the iQoo Z9 Lite has been created on Amazon, with information about the upcoming budget 5G device. A post via iQoo's official social media handle on X has revealed that the blue-white finish will be called Aqua Flow. At the same time, the brand also clarified that the phone will not feature an IP rating or any waterproofing. This is mainly because the iQoo Z9x and iQoo Z9 have an IP64 and IP54 rating respectively.

iqoo z9 lite 5g aqua flow amazon gadgets 360 iQooZ9Lite iQoo

The Aqua Flow colourway of the upcoming iQoo Z9 Lite smartphone
Photo Credit: iQoo India (via X)

 

As for the Amazon product page, the phone is shown to have a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor which is fabricated using a 6nm process technology. The fine print below the poster on the Amazon page also reveals the presence of a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Since it is expected to be a budget smartphone, we also expect other (lower) variants to be available.

The phone is claimed to be capable of achieving an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 4,14,000. While that's only a synthetic benchmark score, one can expect performance on par with similarly priced budget smartphones from this chipset.

The company has also confirmed that the iQoo Z9 Lite will be launched in India on 15 July, while revealing the blue finish and the two rear-facing cameras in the same post.

For reference, the recently launched iQoo Z9x is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, while the iQoo Z9 runs on a 4nm Dimensity 7200 SoC. While both of these smartphones appear similar in terms of overall design, they are priced far apart, with the iQoo Z9x available from Rs. 12,999 which is budget pricing, while the iQoo Z9 is available from Rs. 19,999, which is where the mid-range segment begins. Both phones also offer different internal hardware like an LCD display versus an AMOLED one and so on.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z9 5G

iQOO Z9 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Bright OLED screen
  • Good design and build quality
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Lacks ultra-wide-angle or macro cameras
  • Bloatware and V-Appstore notification spam
  • Slower charging compared to rivals
Read detailed iQOO Z9 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO Z9x

iQOO Z9x

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good for gaming
  • Proper IP64 protection against dust
  • Fast 44W wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Plenty of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed iQOO Z9x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Z9 Lite, iQoo Z9 Lite Specifications, iQoo Z9 Lite Design, iQoo Z9 Lite RAM, iQoo Z9 Lite Storage, iQoo Z9 Lite IP Rating, iQoo Z9 Lite Colours
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Honor Magic V3 Design Revealed Ahead of July 12 Launch; Seen With a Periscope Telephoto Camera
Meta Looking to Hire Generative AI-Focused Workers on Metaverse Team After Layoffs

Related Stories

iQoo Z9 Lite Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of July 15 India Launch Date
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's iPhone 16 Camera May Feature a New CMOS Sensor From This Company
  2. X Rival Koo Announces Shutdown After Acquisition Talks Fail
  3. iOS 18 Will Introduce These India-Focused Features Later This Year
  4. CMF Phone 1 Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Its Debut on July 8
  5. Moto G85 5G Is Set to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Xiaomi India Announces Mobile Service Camps to Celebrate 10th Anniversary
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Reportedly Working on AI-Powered Voice Recording Summary Feature
  2. Moto G85 5G India Launch Date Set for July 10; Confirmed to Feature 6.67-Inch Display, 5000mAh Battery
  3. Meta Looking to Hire Generative AI-Focused Workers on Metaverse Team After Layoffs
  4. iQoo Z9 Lite Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of July 15 India Launch Date
  5. Honor Magic V3 Design Revealed Ahead of July 12 Launch; Seen With a Periscope Telephoto Camera
  6. Koo to Shut Down Four-Year-Old Service After Acquisition Discussions Fail
  7. CMF Phone 1 Reportedly Listed on Geekbench, Gets NBTC Certification Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. Redmi A3x With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Amazon India Website: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Gemini App for Android Could Reportedly Feature a Multi-Window Mode
  10. Over 3 Million iOS, macOS Apps Found at Risk Due to CocoaPods Security Breach: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »