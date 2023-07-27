Technology News

Meta’s Reality Labs Continues to See Losses Despite Company Boasting 11 Percent YoY Spike in Revenue

Meta has said that its metaverse unit is expecting to see more losses in the coming times.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 July 2023 16:34 IST
Meta’s Reality Labs Continues to See Losses Despite Company Boasting 11 Percent YoY Spike in Revenue

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta’s metaverse division lost a whopping $13.7 billion last year

Highlights
  • Meta is churning profits from ads and user engagement on its apps
  • Mark Zuckerberg continues to express faith in metaverse
  • Metaverse is a blockchain-based functional digital universe

Meta has recorded an eleven percent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth for the second quarter of 2023, between the months of April and June. Despite Meta having recorded one of its best quarters since its rebranding from Facebook in 2021, the company's metaverse sector remains lacklustre. Meta's revenue climbed to $32 billion (roughly Rs. 2,62,377 crore) in the second quarter of 2023. Its fiscal second-quarter net income in 2023 was $7.79 billion (roughly Rs. 63,870 crore), up from $6.7 billion (roughly Rs. 54,928 crore) from the last year's second quarter.

Meta, in its latest earnings call, did not disclose exactly how much its metaverse-related unit Reality Labs lost this quarter.

The company did however say that it's metaverse unit is expecting to see more losses in the coming times.

“While we are not providing a quantitative outlook beyond 2023 at this point, we expect a few factors to be drivers of total expense growth in 2024 as we continue to invest in our most compelling opportunities, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the metaverse. For Reality Labs, we expect operating losses to increase meaningfully year-over-year due to our ongoing product development efforts in Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR) and investments to further scale our ecosystem,” Meta's report said.

Reality Labs, the metaverse-focussed division of Meta, lost a whopping $13.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,12,200 crore) last year.

The company's optimistic approach towards the metaverse, however, does not come as quite a surprise after all, its rebranding revolves largely around this up-and-coming technology.

In May 2023, Meta also commissioned a study that claimed that the metaverse could contribute as much as $760 billion (roughly Rs. 62,36,088 crore) or about 2.4 percent to the US annual gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035.

The company suffered a rough 2022 amid a souring economic climate. This forced advertisers to cut back on marketing, and Apple's data privacy changes, which reportedly have reduced leeway for ad personalisation.

After incurring back-to-back quarterly losses last year and industrial roadblocks, Meta had no option but to take tough, cost-effective decisions.

Earlier this year, Meta became the first Big Tech company to layoff over 11,000 employees. Later in April, another batch of 4,000 Meta employees were left jobless.

Meta's profit for 2023 Q2 could be attributed to its internal restructuring.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Meta, Metaverse
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
EU Antitrust Body to Investigate Microsoft Over Teams' Inclusion in Office Bundle
Ptron Zenbuds Ultima Wireless Earphones With Up to 50 Hours Playtime, Touch Controls Launched: See Price

Related Stories

Meta’s Reality Labs Continues to See Losses Despite Company Boasting 11 Percent YoY Spike in Revenue
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Kuo
  2. Infinix GT 10 Pro India Price Teased, to Launch on August 3: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price in India Revealed: See Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  5. Vivo V29 5G Design Leaks, May Debut With This Chipset
  6. Redmi 12 Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  7. Oppo A78 4G Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: See Details Here
  8. iPhone 15 Series Tipped to Use This Improved Lens Technology
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Teased to Debut in India Soon With 6,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N3 Launch Imminent as Company Officially Teases Foldable Phone
  2. PlayStation Plus August 2023 Free Games: PGA Tour 2K23, Death’s Door, and More
  3. Poco Pods TWS Earphones Price in India Officially Announced Ahead of July 29 Launch
  4. ISRO Successfully Tests Propulsion Systems on India's First Human Spaceflight Mission Gaganyaan
  5. Ptron Zenbuds Ultima Wireless Earphones With Up to 50 Hours Playtime, Touch Controls Launched: See Price
  6. Meta’s Reality Labs Continues to See Losses Despite Company Boasting 11 Percent YoY Spike in Revenue
  7. EU Antitrust Body to Investigate Microsoft Over Teams' Inclusion in Office Bundle
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Launch Set For August; Will Come With Leica-Tuned Cameras
  9. After Barbie, Mattel Is Launching Its Own Cinematic Universe With 14 Movies: Report
  10. Oppo A78 4G India Launch Date Tipped; Expected to be Priced Under Rs. 20,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.