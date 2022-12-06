Technology News
Metallica Crypto Giveaways: Band Warns Fan Communities Against Engaging with Giveaway Scams

In the April of 2023, the band is scheduled to release 72 Seasons as their eleventh album.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 6 December 2022 16:54 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Metallica

Metallica fans were quick to highlight scammy posts that are still floating on Twitter

Highlights
  • Metallica has alerted fans that could be duped by crypto scammers
  • Metallica has posted official warning message on Twitter
  • Metallica fans claimed to have been just saved from getting scammed

Metallica, the metal band that rose to fame with its third album in 1986, is attempting to safeguard its crypto-friendly fans against cryptocurrency scams. In April of 2023, the band is scheduled to release 72 Seasons as their eleventh album. The rise in fan activity around the album, has also created opportunities for cyber criminals, who are attempting to trick the band's fans with scam giveaways and putting them at risk. Fans have also shared related scam posts that were posted on the microblogging site, sniffing for unsuspecting victims.

The band has acknowledged that several people have brought suspicious promises of brand-exclusive crypto giveaways floating on social media to their notice, that propelled them to make a public awareness announcement.

The band took to Twitter to ask its fans to be alert and informed because exposure to malicious links and fake projects could result in the theft of their assets. It clarified that crypto giveaways related to the band's identities are all scams.

Crypto criminals are swarming to Twitter to hunt for potential victims, a cyber security researcher popularly known as Serpent recently warned.

Chainalysis, in a report two months ago, said that the month of October has been the worst in terms of crypto crimes, with losses of over $718 million (roughly Rs. 5,890 crore) recorded that month.

Following Metallica's post, its followers highlighted related scam posts that are posted on the micro-blogging site, sniffing for unsuspecting victims.

CertiK recently brought to light that scammers have been purchasing cheap identities of real people from the black market to put names and faces on fishy projects to make them look legitimate.

In the backdrop of back-to-back scams, crypto projects are ready to shell out money for developers to spot vulnerabilities in their operations.

Polkadot, for instance, has announced that its community members who participate in keeping its ecosystem safe against vulnerabilities would be rewarded in USD Coin tokens.

Back in August, Ethereum developers quadrupled bug bounty, as high as $1 million (roughly Rs. 8 crore).

