Technology News
English Edition

Binance Withdraws MiCA Filing Submitted in Greece, Days Ahead of MiCA Deadline

Exchange plans to seek authorisation in another EU member state.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2026 17:01 IST
Binance Withdraws MiCA Filing Submitted in Greece, Days Ahead of MiCA Deadline

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mariia Shalabaieva

Binance says it will take steps to remain compliant before July 1

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Binance eyes new EU jurisdiction for MiCA approval
  • Exchange plans to apply in another EU member state
  • ESMA says unlicensed firms must halt EU operations after July 1
Advertisement

Binance crypto exchange has withdrawn its application for Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) licensing with Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), Greece, and plans on applying for licensing in some other member state only a few days ahead of the EU deadline. As reported previously by Reuters, Gillian Lynch, Binance's head of Europe and the UK, confirmed that “Binance isn't leaving Europe” and is seeking to become authorised in another EU jurisdiction should their Greek application fail. According to Lynch, Binance had contact with other regulators but filed an application only in Greece.

Exchange Looks to Another EU Jurisdiction Before MiCA Deadline

The exchange held negotiations with Ireland, Latvia, and Greece, according to a Reuters report, but faced some resistance due to previous penalties associated with money laundering, international organisations, and what was seen as a culture of risk-taking by the officials. This follows just days ahead of the end of the transitional period for MiCA on July 1. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) stated that crypto asset service providers who are still unregistered as of the deadline must undertake to "shut down immediately" all EU operations.

VoltCrypto Regulations Discussion
Explore More...

In a statement, Binance said it plans to take the necessary steps before July 1 to remain “compliant with applicable requirements. This means some users may be impacted, and we will communicate directly with affected users to provide clear information on next steps,” the exchange further added that, “All user funds remain safe and secure. Our priority is to minimise disruption, provide clarity to users, and continue building a trusted and compliant digital asset ecosystem globally.” 

Earlier in June, Binance applied for a license under the EU's MiCA regulations and recently issued a statement on a report on the potential threat to its licensing operations within the region. The crypto exchange said that HCMC had completed reviewing Binance's application for compliance with MiCA and found it to be in line with the requirements. The statement was issued after Reuters reported that the licensing application of Binance would be denied by EU regulators

While Binance seems to be struggling with the Lithuania-based crypto exchange, WhiteBIT has also secured MiCA from the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA). Alongside them, OpenPayd also obtained authorisation, and the firm is able to provide crypto services within the European Economic Area (EEA) through passporting. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto Regulations, Crypto Laws, MICA, EU
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE India Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Gets Listed on BIS Database

Related Stories

Binance Withdraws MiCA Filing Submitted in Greece, Days Ahead of MiCA Deadline
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG QNED Mini LED TVs: The Case for Colour, Control and Everyday Premium Viewing
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Raja Shivaji, Gram Chikitsalay S2, Avatar Fire and Ash, and More
  3. Nothing Phone 4b Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. Lava Smart 4 Plus Launched in India With a 6.75-Inch Display: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Debuts With a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC at This Price
  6. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Launched in India With 52dB ANC, 54-Hour Battery Life
  7. New Leak Reveals Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 Ultra's Display Details
  8. Apple's iPhone Ultra 2 Display Details Leak Ahead of First-Gen Model's Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Launched With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, 6.7-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  2. Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 Update Reportedly Includes Hints of a New iOS-Like Wallpaper Shuffle Feature
  3. Honor Could Be Developing a Smartphone With a Massive 14,000mAh Battery
  4. Polish Exchange Kanga Granted MiCA Licence in Latvia, Set to Offer Services Across Europe
  5. iPhone Ultra 2 Tipped to Sport a Wider Display Than Apple’s First Foldable Phone
  6. Vivo Y05e Listing on Google Play Console Confirms Smartphone's Key Specifications: Report
  7. Binance Withdraws MiCA Filing Submitted in Greece, Days Ahead of MiCA Deadline
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE India Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Gets Listed on BIS Database
  9. Sony Starts Marketing Push for GTA 6, Says Game Will 'Play Best' on PS5
  10. Lava Smart 4 Plus Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »