Tokenised Real-World Assets See 66 Percent Jump in 2026, DeFiLlama Data Shows

Growing institutional interest is pushing traditional assets onto blockchain networks through tokenisation.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 March 2026 18:37 IST
Tokenised Real-World Assets See 66 Percent Jump in 2026, DeFiLlama Data Shows

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Shubham Dhage

Tokenised real-world assets continue gaining traction across blockchain markets

Highlights
  • RWA sector expands rapidly in decentralised finance
  • Tokenised US Treasurys and credit products drive growth
  • Blockchain adoption increases across traditional finance
According to data from the blockchain analytics platform DeFiLlama, tokenised real-world assets (RWA) have increased by roughly 66 percent since the beginning of 2026. The significant rise indicates a desire to add conventional financial assets to blockchain networks, including bonds, credit, and commodities. As institutions and investors investigate blockchain-based financial products that connect traditional assets with digital finance systems, RWAs have emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of decentralised finance (DeFi).

Institutional Interest Drives Rapid Expansion of Tokenised Assets

The total value of tokenised RWAs appears to have increased significantly this year, according to data from DefiLlama. Due to the high demand for blockchain-based versions of conventional financial instruments, the industry has already surpassed $19 billion (roughly Rs. 1.75 lakh crore). Commodity-backed tokens, private credit products, and tokenised US Treasuries are some of the main factors driving its expansion.

In the cryptocurrency market, RWAs are starting to play a significant role. Tokenisation makes it possible to represent conventional assets as digital tokens on blockchain networks, which facilitates their management and trading. Additionally, the procedure can shorten settlement times, increase transparency, and give more investors access to financial products that were previously only available in institutional markets.

Interest in tokenised RWAs has been building steadily over the past few years. In September 2025, tokenised real-world assets had already reached record levels as financial firms started launching blockchain-based funds and credit products. The trend reflects growing efforts by institutions to use blockchain technology to represent traditional financial assets in digital form and integrate them into decentralised finance ecosystems.

The sector's growth is anticipated to be sustained by institutional involvement and the introduction of novel financial products. Analysts project that tokenised real-world assets (RWAs) are poised to be a key link between conventional financial systems and blockchain platforms. This ongoing expansion is expected to solidify the sector's standing as a cornerstone of the wider decentralised finance landscape.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Tokenisation, RWAs
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
