According to data from the blockchain analytics platform DeFiLlama, tokenised real-world assets (RWA) have increased by roughly 66 percent since the beginning of 2026. The significant rise indicates a desire to add conventional financial assets to blockchain networks, including bonds, credit, and commodities. As institutions and investors investigate blockchain-based financial products that connect traditional assets with digital finance systems, RWAs have emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of decentralised finance (DeFi).

Institutional Interest Drives Rapid Expansion of Tokenised Assets

The total value of tokenised RWAs appears to have increased significantly this year, according to data from DefiLlama. Due to the high demand for blockchain-based versions of conventional financial instruments, the industry has already surpassed $19 billion (roughly Rs. 1.75 lakh crore). Commodity-backed tokens, private credit products, and tokenised US Treasuries are some of the main factors driving its expansion.

In the cryptocurrency market, RWAs are starting to play a significant role. Tokenisation makes it possible to represent conventional assets as digital tokens on blockchain networks, which facilitates their management and trading. Additionally, the procedure can shorten settlement times, increase transparency, and give more investors access to financial products that were previously only available in institutional markets.

Interest in tokenised RWAs has been building steadily over the past few years. In September 2025, tokenised real-world assets had already reached record levels as financial firms started launching blockchain-based funds and credit products. The trend reflects growing efforts by institutions to use blockchain technology to represent traditional financial assets in digital form and integrate them into decentralised finance ecosystems.

The sector's growth is anticipated to be sustained by institutional involvement and the introduction of novel financial products. Analysts project that tokenised real-world assets (RWAs) are poised to be a key link between conventional financial systems and blockchain platforms. This ongoing expansion is expected to solidify the sector's standing as a cornerstone of the wider decentralised finance landscape.

