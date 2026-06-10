Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 17T Goes on Sale in India With 50 Megapixel Leica Tuned Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Offers

Xiaomi 17T Goes on Sale in India With 50-Megapixel Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Offers

Xiaomi 17T is now available in India with an effective starting price of Rs. 54,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 June 2026 15:19 IST
Xiaomi 17T Goes on Sale in India With 50-Megapixel Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Offers

Xiaomi 17T is equipped with a dedicated 5x periscope telephoto lens

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi powers the 17T with the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chip
  • The smartphone features a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Xiaomi equips the 17T with IP68 dust and water resistance
Advertisement

The Xiaomi 17T is now available for purchase in India with a Leica-branded 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, and a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery. The smartphone also features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. Xiaomi has equipped the handset with a Leica 5x periscope telephoto camera, 67W HyperCharge support, and AI-powered software features. The handset is available in two storage configurations and comes with launch offers that reduce its effective starting price to Rs. 54,999.

Xiaomi 17T Price in India, Availability

In India, the Xiaomi 17T is priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, respectively. Customers can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs. 5,000 on full-swipe and credit card EMI transactions. This lowers the effective prices to Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively.

Xiaomi 17T Discussion
Explore More...

The smartphone maker is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000, though it cannot be combined with the instant bank discount. Buyers will additionally receive a complimentary Assured Buyback programme that guarantees up to 60 percent of the invoice value for up to one year.

Buyers will also receive three months of Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, and JioHotstar, 5TB of Google Gemini Pro cloud storage, and four months of Spotify Premium Standard at no additional cost.

The Xiaomi 17T is now available through Amazon, Xiaomi's official website, and authorised Xiaomi retail stores across India. The handset is offered in Black, Blue and Violet colour options.

Xiaomi 17T Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi 17T sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The panel also carries TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care Certification and additional eye-comfort certifications. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

It comes with Google Gemini integration and Circle to Search with Google as well. Xiaomi has also equipped the handset with an advanced 3D IceLoop xcooling system to assist sustained performance during demanding workloads.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 17T carries a Leica-backed 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel Leica 5x periscope telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Xiaomi 17T houses a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 67W HyperCharge fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging. Xiaomi says the battery is designed to provide all-day usage on a single charge. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, NavIC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1268x2756 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Price in India, Xiaomi 17T India Launch, Xiaomi 17T Features, Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: Durability Means More Than Just a Tough Body

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17T Goes on Sale in India With 50-Megapixel Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shift Up Comments on Design of Stellar Blade: Blood Rain's New Protagonist
  2. OnePlus 15 Reportedly Gains AirDrop Support Through Quick Share
  3. Realme P4R 5G Launched in India With an 8,000mAh Battery
  4. Canva Rolls Out 'Offline' Mode That Works Without Internet Access
  5. Bhooth Bangla OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: Durability Means More Than Just a Tough Body
#Latest Stories
  1. Athiradi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Basil Joseph’s Malayalam Action-Comedy Online?
  2. Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai Now Available on AhaTamil: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Launched With 1.5K AMOLED Screen, 8,000mAh Battery Alongside OnePlus Turbo 6X: Price, Features
  4. Canva Rolls Out Offline Mode That Enables Content Creation Without an Internet Connection
  5. Apple Maps to Get AI-Powered Flyover Experience, Local Lists Feature With iOS 27 Update
  6. MiCA Architect Urges EU to Focus on Tokenisation Before DeFi Regulation
  7. Xiaomi 17T Goes on Sale in India With 50-Megapixel Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Offers
  8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processor, 16GB RAM: Price, Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy S27 Listed on GSMA Database With Model Number Several Months Ahead of Anticipated Release: Report
  10. Bitcoin Drops Below $61,300 as Investors Remain Cautious Ahead of US Inflation Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »