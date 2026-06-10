The Xiaomi 17T is now available for purchase in India with a Leica-branded 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, and a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery. The smartphone also features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. Xiaomi has equipped the handset with a Leica 5x periscope telephoto camera, 67W HyperCharge support, and AI-powered software features. The handset is available in two storage configurations and comes with launch offers that reduce its effective starting price to Rs. 54,999.

Xiaomi 17T Price in India, Availability

In India, the Xiaomi 17T is priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, respectively. Customers can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs. 5,000 on full-swipe and credit card EMI transactions. This lowers the effective prices to Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively.

The smartphone maker is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000, though it cannot be combined with the instant bank discount. Buyers will additionally receive a complimentary Assured Buyback programme that guarantees up to 60 percent of the invoice value for up to one year.

Buyers will also receive three months of Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, and JioHotstar, 5TB of Google Gemini Pro cloud storage, and four months of Spotify Premium Standard at no additional cost.

The Xiaomi 17T is now available through Amazon, Xiaomi's official website, and authorised Xiaomi retail stores across India. The handset is offered in Black, Blue and Violet colour options.

Xiaomi 17T Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi 17T sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The panel also carries TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care Certification and additional eye-comfort certifications. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

It comes with Google Gemini integration and Circle to Search with Google as well. Xiaomi has also equipped the handset with an advanced 3D IceLoop xcooling system to assist sustained performance during demanding workloads.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 17T carries a Leica-backed 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel Leica 5x periscope telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Xiaomi 17T houses a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 67W HyperCharge fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging. Xiaomi says the battery is designed to provide all-day usage on a single charge. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, NavIC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.