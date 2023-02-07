Technology News

Jio Extends 5G Network to 10 Cities Across 8 States, Service Now Live in 236 Cities

Jio users in these cities will get to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost.

By ANI | Updated: 7 February 2023 16:13 IST
Jio users in these cities will be able to enjoy unlimited data at up to 1Gbps+ speeds

Highlights
  • Jio aims at providing 5G services across India by December 2023
  • It is said to be the first 5G network rollout of this scale in the world
  • Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer

Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its True 5G services across 10 cities across eight states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with the total count of cities making to 236.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1Gbps speeds, at no additional cost, starting today, according to a Jio statement released on Tuesday.

A Jio spokesperson said, "We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across eight states. With this launch, Jio users across 236 cities can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G in the new year 2023. These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country."

With the launch of Jio's True 5G services, the spokesperson said consumers of the region would not just get the best telecommunication network but would also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

According to the company, the cities of Hindupur, Madanapalle and Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh; Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Talcher in Odisha; Patiala in Punjab; Alwar in Rajasthan; Mancherial in Telangana; Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Roorkee in Uttarakhand will enjoy Jio's 5G services from today.

The spokesperson also said, "We are grateful to the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for their continuous support in our quest to digitise the region."

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
