Viewers, get ready to witness the ultimate clash of top movie releases and web series this week, as Independence Day not only brings a long weekend, but releases worth binge-watching. Your favourite OTT platforms are ready with a fresh set where the top features will include patriotism, freedom, horror, romance, action, and thriller. The top streaming platforms will be Zee5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, and Sony LIV. Whether you are fond of action or looking to watch something horror, there's a lot covered for you this weekend. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases of the Week

Saare Jahan Se Accha

Release Date: August 13, 2025

August 13, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Thriller, Drama

Thriller, Drama Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Kunal Thakur, Anoop Singh, Amit Jha, Kritika Kamra, Rajat Kapoor, Tilotama Shome

Created by Gaurav Shukla, Saare Jahan Se Accha is a spy thriller series set in the 1970s. The film revolves around an Indian spy who embarks on a mission to sabotage a nuclear system by crossing the border. During the mission, the stakes are higher, and so is the risk. The sequences feel so real and are highly intense.

Tehran

Release Date: August 14, 2025

August 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee 5

Zee 5 Genre: Thriller

Thriller Cast: John Abraham, Manushi Chillar, Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, Adam Karst

Based on the true events, Tehran is a thriller movie that revolves around R.K. Tehran, an officer, whose mission turns deadly when he embarks on a quest to expose the truth of the 2012 Delhi Bombing. With the tensions arising between Israel and Iran, India abandons the officer, and Iran targets him. Will he be able to expose the truth, and will justice prevail? Watch this gripping thriller, streaming now.

Andhera

Release Date: August 14, 2025

August 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre : Horror

: Horror Cast: Vatsal Sheth, Surveen Chawla, Pranay Pachauri, Priya Bapat, Prajakta Koli

Created by Gaurav Desai, Andhera is a supernatural horror web series that is set in Mumbai. As a sinister force begins to disturb the existence of people, a fearless cop decides to investigate this chilling case. Along with a haunted medical student, they both dig deeper to uncover some shocking and nerve-wrenching secrets.

Good Day

Release Date: August 15, 2025

August 15, 2025 OTT Platform: SunNXT

SunNXT Genre: Thriller

Thriller Cast: Prithviraj Ramalingam, Myna Nandhini, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Kaali Venkat, Bagavathi Perumal

Good Day is a Tamil thriller drama movie that revolves around Shanthakumar, a garment factory worker, whose life takes a turn as he escapes to celebrate post receiving his delayed salary. Blended with alcohol, he initially gets into an argument with the landlord, and then decides to chase a lost love. However, things take an unexpected turn, when he finds himself trapped into solving a murder. The night turns into total chaos. Will he be able to assist the police? Or are there any twists awaited? Watch Good Day to explore.

Court Kacheri

Release Date: August 13, 2025

August 13, 2025 OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Genre: Legal Drama

Legal Drama Cast: Ashish Verma, Pawan Malthotra, Puneet Batra, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Priyansha Bharadwaj, Sumali Khaniwale

Court Kacheri is a political drama that follows Param Mathur, portrayed by Ashish Verma, a young man who is forced to walk in the footsteps of his father, a renowned lawyer, and embrace his legacy further. However, as he embarks on the journey of law, he is exposed to the gaps in the system. This series will explore the themes of generational conflict, ethical burdens, and a lot of chaos.

J.S.K. - Janaki V Vs State of Kerala

Release Date : August 15, 2025

: August 15, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee 5

Zee 5 Genre: Legal Drama

Legal Drama Cast: Anupama Parmeswaran, Suresh Gopi, Divya Pilai, Shruti Ramchandran, Askar Ali

Written and directed by Pravin Narayanan, J.S.K - Janaki V vs State of Kerala is a legal drama that follows a young girl who becomes a victim of an unfortunate sexual assault. As she decides to take the case to the court, things take an unexpected turn. She is confronted with a smart and experienced lawyer, David Abel Donoven, who decides to defend the accused. The movie then explores her journey of challenging the judicial system.

Alien: Earth

Release Date: August 13, 2025

August 13, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Sci-Fi, Psychological Thriller

Sci-Fi, Psychological Thriller Cast: Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Adarsh Gourav

Created by Noah Hawley, Alien: Earth is a Sci-Fi psychological thriller web series that has finally landed on your digital screens. The series follows a mysterious space vessel that crash-lands on Earth and creates havoc on the planet. Then, a young woman, accompanied by a group of tactical soldiers, uncovers some shocking truths about the vessel and is confronted with the potential threat to the planet. The series is engaging, and the sequences are horrific and chilling.

In the Mud

Release Date: August 14, 2025

August 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Cast: Santiago Caamano, Valentina Zenere, Ana Rujas, Carolina Ramirez, Justina Bustos

Created by Sebastian Ortega, In the Mud is a crime drama series that follows a group of female prisoners, who bound with each other after a tragic accident occurs in La Quebrada prison. Unaware of the prison life, these female collectively face harsh realities of the prison and are cofnronted with the extremities.

Limitless - Live Better Now

Release Date: August 15, 2025

August 15, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Documentary, Reality

Documentary, Reality Cast: Chris Hemsworth

Limitless - Live Better Now is a documentary series that features Chris Hemsworth. In the series, the actor takes on challenges with the help of renowned scientists to test his mind and health. The series features Chris Hemsworth pushing his limits and testing his mental ability and physical strength to lead a better life longer.

Other OTT Releases This Week