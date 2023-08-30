Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to be launched in the coming months. While there have been no official details on the phone, recently the phone's image has reportedly been spotted on Google's promo page for Google Subscriptions & Services. However, it seems to have been dropped before we could see it. The phone is said to be shown in a Porcelain White colour housing a triple rear camera setup. It looks similar to its predecessor Pixel 7 Pro at first glance. Additionally, it has also been said to get more years of OS updates.

An image of the Google Pixel 8 Pro was first spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user Android Setting (@android_setting) on the Google Store website and Android expert Mishaal Rahman shared it on the microblogging platform before Google removed it from the site. The image shown on the page shows the smartphone in a Porcelain White colourway. At first glance, it appears similar to last year's Pixel 7 Pro. However, all three cameras appear to be housed in a single pill-shaped camera island, unlike the Pixel 7 Pro that made its debut alongside the vanilla Pixel 7 in 2022.

Here's a look at the Google Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain.



This image is from the Google Store website, which inadvertently published this image early in the promo page for "Google Subscriptions & Services".



Thanks to @android_setting for the tip! pic.twitter.com/nARd4Hz8hk — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 30, 2023

The image also hints at the presence of another sensor located next to the LED flash. However, the image is not a high-resolution which means it is difficult to identify its nature. Last year, the Pixel 7 Pro was launched with a triple rear camera setup that also included a telephoto camera lens with support for optical zoom and Google's Super Res Zoom feature that uses both hardware and software for optimal image quality.

Meanwhile, a 9to5Google report states that Google could increase the number of OS updates on its upcoming Tensor-powered smartphones. The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to get 5 years of OS updates, as per the publication.

If the details in the report are accurate, Google would surpass Samsung, Oppo, and OnePlus in terms of software support. These companies have promised four OS updates and one year of security updates for some of their smartphones. Google's older phones are all scheduled to get three OS updates and two years of security updates.

Previously, It was reported that Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could ditch the physical SIM card slots in favour of eSIM support. This means the smartphones might debut as eSIM-only smartphones in select regions enabling users to connect to the network without having a physical SIM card in their phone. Currently, Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models in the US come with eSIM-only support.

