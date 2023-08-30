Technology News
  Google Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked by Company Ahead of Debut; Will Reportedly Get Five Years of OS Updates

Google Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked by Company Ahead of Debut; Will Reportedly Get Five Years of OS Updates

Google Pixel will reportedly offer at least 5-years of OS updates to its upcoming Tensor-powered smartphone.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 August 2023 19:15 IST
Google Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked by Company Ahead of Debut; Will Reportedly Get Five Years of OS Updates

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8 Pro is set to succeed last year’s Pixel 7 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 Pro in a Porcelain White colourway was found on Google's website
  • The upcoming Pixel 8 Pro bears a resemblance to the Pixel 7 Pro
  • Google's Pixel 8 Pro is expected to ship with three rear cameras

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to be launched in the coming months. While there have been no official details on the phone, recently the phone's image has reportedly been spotted on Google's promo page for Google Subscriptions & Services. However, it seems to have been dropped before we could see it. The phone is said to be shown in a Porcelain White colour housing a triple rear camera setup. It looks similar to its predecessor Pixel 7 Pro at first glance. Additionally, it has also been said to get more years of OS updates.

An image of the Google Pixel 8 Pro was first spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user Android Setting (@android_setting) on the Google Store website and Android expert Mishaal Rahman shared it on the microblogging platform before Google removed it from the site. The image shown on the page shows the smartphone in a Porcelain White colourway. At first glance, it appears similar to last year's Pixel 7 Pro. However, all three cameras appear to be housed in a single pill-shaped camera island, unlike the Pixel 7 Pro that made its debut alongside the vanilla Pixel 7 in 2022.

The image also hints at the presence of another sensor located next to the LED flash. However, the image is not a high-resolution which means it is difficult to identify its nature. Last year, the Pixel 7 Pro was launched with a triple rear camera setup that also included a telephoto camera lens with support for optical zoom and Google's Super Res Zoom feature that uses both hardware and software for optimal image quality.

Meanwhile, a 9to5Google report states that Google could increase the number of OS updates on its upcoming Tensor-powered smartphones. The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to get 5 years of OS updates, as per the publication.

If the details in the report are accurate, Google would surpass Samsung, Oppo, and OnePlus in terms of software support. These companies have promised four OS updates and one year of security updates for some of their smartphones. Google's older phones are all scheduled to get three OS updates and two years of security updates.

Previously, It was reported that Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could ditch the physical SIM card slots in favour of eSIM support. This means the smartphones might debut as eSIM-only smartphones in select regions enabling users to connect to the network without having a physical SIM card in their phone. Currently, Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models in the US come with eSIM-only support. 

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro design, Pixel 8 series, Google
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
NPCI Launches India's Own Blockchain-Backed Open-Source Project 'Falcon': All Details

Google Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked by Company Ahead of Debut; Will Reportedly Get Five Years of OS Updates
