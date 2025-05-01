Technology News
English Edition

Ripple Offered to Buy Stablecoin Rival Circle or Up to $5 Billion

The offer comes as crypto dealmaking accelerates following a run-up in digital-token values.

By Matthew Monks and Ryan Gould, Bloomberg News | Updated: 1 May 2025 18:16 IST
Ripple Offered to Buy Stablecoin Rival Circle or Up to $5 Billion

Photo Credit: X/ @Circle

Circle issues the USDC -- one of the world’s largest stablecoins

Highlights
  • The offer comes as crypto dealmaking accelerates
  • Ripple agreed to buy prime-brokerage Hidden Road in April
  • Ripple's RLUSD has a market value of about $316.9 million
Advertisement

Ripple has proposed a takeover of rival stablecoin provider Circle Internet Group Inc. for $4 billion (roughly Rs. 33,843 crore) to $5 billion (roughly Rs. 42,300 crore), a bid that was rejected as too low, according to people familiar with the matter.

While Ripple remains interested in Circle, it hasn't decided whether to make another offer, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the details aren't public. For its part, Circle is focused on following through on an initial public offering that it filed for earlier this month, the people added.

“We do not comment on market rumors,” a spokesperson for Circle said in an emailed statement. “As we are currently in a quiet period with the SEC, we cannot comment further on our corporate financial plans. Our long-term goals remain the same.”

A representative for Ripple declined to comment.

The offer comes as crypto dealmaking accelerates following a run-up in digital-token values, which has spurred several players to ramp up their IPO plans. Circle, BitGo Inc., Gemini and Bullish Global have all been considering going public as soon as this year, Bloomberg News has reported. Ripple agreed to buy prime-brokerage Hidden Road for $1.25 billion (roughly Rs. 10,576 crore) in April. 

Circle issues of one of the world's largest stablecoins, crypto tokens pegged to the US dollar or other currencies that are used by traders to move digital assets between exchanges and are increasingly being used for non-crypto related transactions.

San Francisco-based Ripple launched its RLUSD stablecoin in December. RLUSD has a market value of about $316.9 million (roughly Rs. 2,681 crore), versus $61.7 billion (roughly Rs. 5,22,046 crore) for Circle's USDC, according to CoinMarketCap.com.

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ripple, Circle, USDC, XRP
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earbuds
Visa Partners Stripe-Owned Bridge to Launch Stablecoin Payment Cards: Details

Related Stories

Ripple Offered to Buy Stablecoin Rival Circle or Up to $5 Billion
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Bromance, Costao, Kull, Robinhood, and More
  2. Vivo Y19 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 SoC and These Features
  3. Best Offers on Mid-Range Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Could Be Launched as Soon as This Month
  5. Best Offers on Premium Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump-Backed USD1 Stablecoin Chosen to Back MGX’s $2 Billion Binance Stake Deal: Report
  2. Visa Partners Stripe-Owned Bridge to Launch Stablecoin Payment Cards: Details
  3. Ripple Offered to Buy Stablecoin Rival Circle or Up to $5 Billion
  4. DeepSeek Prover V2, an Open-Source Mathematics-Focused AI Model, Released
  5. Google’s Pichai Says US Fix Is ‘De Facto’ Spinoff of Search
  6. Google Is Adding Native Image Editing Capability to the Gemini App
  7. Crypto Industry Descends on Dubai as Trump Euphoria Recedes
  8. Apple Dealt Stinging Court Defeat on App Store Sales Commissions
  9. Vivo Y19 5G with Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Duolingo Launches 148 AI-Powered Courses Following AI-First Strategy Shift
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »