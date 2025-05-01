Technology News
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earbuds

Check out the best deals on TWS earbuds during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 May 2025 17:02 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earbuds
Highlights
  • Amazon is offering best deals on TWS earbuds
  • Customers can get up to 70 percent discount on popular models
  • Check out the best deals from brands like Sony, Samsung, and more
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is here and it brings a joy for customers to get great discounts, exchange offers, bank benefits, and more on a wide range of consumer electronics. One can get lucrative deals on smartphones, earbuds, wearables, home appliances, laptops, and more. This also makes it the best time to upgrade your truly wireless earbuds. Amazon is offering some great discounts and deals on popular TWS on its platform. Moreover, you can get great deals from popular brands like JBL, Samsung, Sony, Senheisser, Bose, and more. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at such popular deals on TWS. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Bank Offers and Other Discounts on TWS

Amazon has revealed that it is offering up to 70 percent off popular TWS earbuds. Customers can also avail up to 24 months of No-Cost EMIs from top brands like Sony, JBL, Samsung, Apple, and more. Apart from this, users can also get 10 percent instant discount while using HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Moreover, one can also avail bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000 during the sale period. That said, check out the best deals on popular TWS earbuds below:

Best Deals on TWS Earbuds during Amazon Sale

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Boat Niravana Crystl Rs. 10,990 Rs. 2,199 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Rs. 3,699 Rs. 2,599 Buy Now
Senheiser Accentum Rs 20,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Noise Masterbuds Rs. 7,999 Rs. 7,499 Buy Now
JBL Tune Beam 2 Rs. 8,999 Rs, 5,499 Buy Now
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Rs. 16,900 Rs 14,900 Buy Now
Sony C510 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 3,990 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Rs. 24,999 Rs 11,999 Buy Now
Sony LinkBuds Fit Rs. 24,999 Rs 18,990 Buy Now

 

