Technology News
English Edition

Automotive Blockchain Market Projected to Hit $5.6 Billion by 2030: Report

The automotive blockchain industry is likely to flourish most in North America, according to an Allied Market Research report.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 May 2025 19:45 IST
Automotive Blockchain Market Projected to Hit $5.6 Billion by 2030: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alina Grubnyak

The blockchain automotive market expected to grow in Europe, Asia-Pacific

Highlights
  • Blockchain technology is said to help maintain car sale records
  • More auto players are expected to use blockchain solutions
  • Carmakers like Toyota are experimenting with blockchain technology
Advertisement

The integration of blockchain technology with the automotive ecosystem is projected to expand significantly over the next five years. A report by Allied Market Research (AMR) has estimated that the global automotive blockchain market is on the track to hit the $5.6 billion (roughly Rs. 47,801 crore) mark by 2030. Its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) within this period is predicted to be 29.3 percent. The blockchain is the backbone of other Web3 technologies like crypto and metaverse, and it is perceived as replacement to traditional Web2 data servers.

Data stored on a blockchain is distributed across its network rather than being accumulated at one place. This makes the data safer from hack attacks and data breaches. Data stored on blockchain networks leave permanent records and cannot be altered.

As per the report, the auto sector will ramp up the exploration of blockchain solutions for operational areas like maintaining car sale records, service logs, and warranty claim processing among others.

AMR also highlights the security and immutability of automotive data stored on a blockchain, adding that this technology enables buyers and sellers to bypass intermediaries or third parties in transactions and other processes within the automotive sector.

The automotive blockchain industry is likely to flourish most in the region of North America that includes Canada and the US alongside Mexico and Greenland. The report further said that the regions of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa) will also witness auto players give their internal systems a blockchain revamp.

A recent report by Exactitude Consultancy had also predicted that the automotive blockchain market is expected to touch $9.4 billion in valuation by 2034. It said smart contracts and improvement in personal mobility solutions among key trends that will attract the auto industry to experiment with blockchain use cases.

In recent years, a number of carmakers have forayed into blockchain-related technologies. German carmaker Daimler reportedly created the Daimler Financial Services (DFS) group, also known as the ‘Blockchain Factory', in 2019. In 2023, Toyota also explored the development of management tools for its employees, Coindesk had reported.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Automobiles, Blockchain
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OpenAI Said to Be Working on Weekly and Lifetime ChatGPT Subscription Plans

Related Stories

Automotive Blockchain Market Projected to Hit $5.6 Billion by 2030: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: The Royals, The Diplomat, Robinhood, and More
  2. Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro RAM and Storage Options Revealed
  3. Vivo 30 Series With Vivo S30 Pro Mini Variant to Launch Later This Month
  4. Vivo Y300 GT With 7,620mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging Launched
  5. Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications Surface; Tipped to Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
  6. Apple Is Reportedly Working a Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Competitor
#Latest Stories
  1. Automotive Blockchain Market Projected to Hit $5.6 Billion by 2030: Report
  2. OpenAI Said to Be Working on Weekly and Lifetime ChatGPT Subscription Plans
  3. Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 Tablet With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 7,600mAh Battery Launched
  4. Lenovo Legion 9i With Intel Core Ultra 9 Chip, Up to GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU Announced
  5. Nintendo Doesn’t Rule Out Switch 2 Price Hike After Soft Outlook
  6. Samsung's Tri-Fold Phone Tipped to Use Silicon-Carbon Battery; Could Share Features With Galaxy Z Fold 7
  7. LockBit Ransomware Group Reportedly Suffers Data Breach, Extortion Tactics Revealed
  8. TRAI Recommends Five-Year Satellite Spectrum Allocation as Starlink Nears Entry
  9. Vivo V50 Elite Edition India Launch Date Leaked; Design Said to Differ From Vivo V50 Model
  10. Hideo Kojima Explains Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Launch Window, Says Game Still About 'Cargo Delivery'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »