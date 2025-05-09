Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Price Surges Above $102,000 as Ether Crosses $2,000 Amid Ongoing Market Rally

Bitcoin was trading at $102,722 (roughly Rs. 88.1 lakh) on international crypto exchanges on Friday.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 May 2025 11:59 IST
Bitcoin Price Surges Above $102,000 as Ether Crosses $2,000 Amid Ongoing Market Rally

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The crypto market cap stood at $3.22 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,75,96,317 crore)

Highlights
  • Both Bitcoin and Ether prices were up on Friday
  • The prices of Shiba Inu and Polkadot have also risen
  • A few altcoins like Augur saw their values fall
Advertisement

The crypto market rallied over the last few hours, after US President Donald Trump announced a US-UK trade deal. Bitcoin's price shot up to $102,722 (roughly Rs. 88.1 lakh) on Friday, as the value of the digital asset rose by 3.9 percent on international exchanges. This is the first time in over two months that Bitcoin's price has extended beyond $100,000 (roughly Rs. 85.7 lakh). On Indian exchanges, the price of Bitcoin rose by 5.20 percent, and it is currently trading at $97,915 (roughly Rs. 84 lakh).

"The crypto market added over $240 billion (roughly Rs. 20,59,507 crore) in a day, with Bitcoin becoming the fifth-largest asset by market cap. The rally followed Trump's announcement of a US-UK trade deal and optimism around a potential US-China agreement, lifting investor confidence. With this, investors expect strong economic activity. BTC faces the next resistance at $106,600 (roughly Rs. 90.9 lakh) while the support stands at $98,600 (roughly Rs. 84.6 lakh)," Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360, commenting on the matter.

Ether's price rose by over 16 percent in the last 24 hours on international exchanges. Presently, ETH is trading at $2,207 (roughly Rs. 1.90 lakh), according to data from CoinMarketCap. The asset's value increased by 18 percent to trade at $2,155 (roughly Rs. 1.85 lakh) on Indian exchanges.

"Altcoins have also gained huge momentum, with Ethereum rising above the pivotal resistance at $2,200 (roughly Rs. 1.88 lakh) with over a 20 percent jump. The liquidity flow into the altcoins hints towards a potential altseason very soon," said the CoinDCX research team.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed the prices of most altcoins were up on Friday. These include Ripple, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Tron.

Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Litecoin, Monero, and Polygon also rose in value on Friday.

The overall crypto market valuation rose by nearly five percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the crypto market cap stood at $3.22 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,75,96,317 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Tether, Litecoin, Near Protocol, Cosmos, and EOS Coin, were some of the altcoins that saw their values dip on Friday.

"The current surge marks the second leg of the broader bullish rally. With institutional interest accelerating across the board, this rally underscores the rapid maturation of the crypto market and its growing acceptance as a mainstream asset class," Himanshu Maradiya, Founder and Chairman of the CIFDAQ exchange told Gadgets 360.Owing to the ongoing macroeconomic changes and geopolitical unrest, analysts have strongly advised investors to be cautious while investing.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency,  Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple Plans to Launch Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Competitor Within Two Years: Report

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Surges Above $102,000 as Ether Crosses $2,000 Amid Ongoing Market Rally
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: The Royals, The Diplomat, Robinhood, and More
  2. Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro RAM and Storage Options Revealed
  3. Vivo Y300 GT With 7,620mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging Launched
  4. Apple Is Reportedly Working a Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Competitor
  5. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Date, Chipset Details Confirmed
  6. Tech Behind India's S-400 Air Defence Missile System: 5 Things to Know
  7. Apple Is Reportedly Developing These Chips for Mac Models, AI Servers
  8. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased
  9. Samsung Galaxy F56 5G With 7.2mm Slim Design Launched in India
  10. Samsung's Foldable Display for iPhone May Be Better Than Galaxy Z Fold's
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Said to Consider Stablecoin Use for International Creator Payouts
  2. Anthropic Introduces Web Search Capability in Its API, Offers Additional Controls for Enterprises
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Begins Trial of 5G Services in Delhi Ahead of Commercial Rollout
  4. Vivo 30 Pro Mini With 6.31-Inch Display to Launch Later This Month Alongside Vivo S30
  5. Samsung’s Display Panel for Foldable iPhone May Outshine Technology in Galaxy Z Fold Series
  6. Palworld Developer Pocketpair Says It Was Forced to Make 'Necessary' Changes to Game After Nintendo Lawsuit
  7. Apple Silicon Chips for Upcoming Mac Models, AI Servers Reportedly in Development
  8. Google Reveals How It Is Using AI to Combat Online Scams in Search, Chrome and Android
  9. Threads Begins Testing Video Ads to Help Businesses Expand Reach, Increase Audience Engagement
  10. Instagram Chief Says App Has Feared TikTok Threat for Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »