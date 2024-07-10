Technology News

Worldcoin World Chain Developer Preview Launched for Developers Ahead of Mainnet Launch

Worldcoin's World Chain is designed to provide Web3 developers with access to 10 million people using compatible wallets.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 July 2024 20:04 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The Worldcoin project aims to provide a universal proof-of-personhood to humans

  • World Chain;s mainnet to go live later this year
  • Developers can test the blockchain through OP stack
  • Worldcoin is garnering users despite controversial eye-scans
The Worldcoin Foundation on Monday launched a developer preview of its upcoming World Chain project, allowing developers to try its upcoming blockchain mainnet. Sam Altman's controversial Worldcoin project continues to grow steadily, despite facing regulatory challenges in multiple parts of the world. Sam Altman's controversial Worldcoin project continues to grow steadily, despite facing regulatory challenges in multiple parts of the world, and the World Chain mainnet launch is expected to take place once testing has concluded.

World Chain Developer Preview Launched

Instead of opting for the traditional method of testing an upcoming mainnet (using a testnet that is designed to help developers point out potential issues with the upcoming mainnet) the Worldcoin Foundation has chosen to have developers test the blockchain on the open-source development framework OP Stack.

“Worldcoin user transactions currently represent about 44 percent of OP Mainnet's activity, making it the largest application on the network. Often during spikes this rises over 80 percent, and at times it flat out exceeds the limits,” the Worldcoin Foundation said in an announcement on Monday.

The World Chain is designed to let Web3 developers avail its scalability feature to connect with more than 10 million on-chain users in 160 countries with compatible wallets.

The Worldcoin Foundation has decided to keep this blockchain ‘permissionless', so that ‘all of humanity' can govern it.

“Everyone will be able submit transactions to World Chain, but those created by verified humans will be prioritised for faster confirmation times. Verified addresses will also receive an allowance of some free gas,” the Worldcoin Foundation said.

The release of the World Chain blockchain is scheduled to take place later this year, but no concrete timelines have been provided by the Worldcoin Foundation.

The controversial Worldcoin project aims to provide a universal proof-of-personhood to humans called ‘World IDs'. This ID will distinguish humans from bots and eliminate the need for humans to disclose personal details on web.

For people to obtain this World ID, they have to agree to an iris scan via Worldcoin's own biometric device, called the Orb.

Multiple governments have expressed concerns about Worldcoin's eye scan collections, citing threats to the security of their citizens, several of whom have already signed up for the project.

As of Wednesday, the project has garnered over six million world ID verifications. In the last seven days, 143,620 new accounts have been created as part of the project. In addition, the amount of WLD tokens claimed by the project users has breached the mark of 208 million.

