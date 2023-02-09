Technology News

India’s Shemaroo Entertainment Ropes in Polygon to Launch Bollywood-Themed NFT Marketplace

Polygon is a green and energy efficient blockchain, created by a team of Indian developers including Sandeep Nailwal and Anurag Arjun.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 February 2023 13:27 IST
India’s Shemaroo Entertainment Ropes in Polygon to Launch Bollywood-Themed NFT Marketplace

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Shemaroo

Shemaroo was founded in 1962 and is among the first media giants to experiment with Web3

Highlights
  • Shemaroo had launched a metaverse initiative last year
  • Shemaroo aims to ready itself for the Web3 future of entertainment
  • Previously, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan have dabbled with NFTs

The Polygon blockchain has bagged another significant partnership in India and this time, it is for the benefit of cinema buffs in the country. Shemaroo Entertainment has partnered with Polygon to launch an NFT marketplace, themed on India's Bollywood film industry. Shemaroo announced the development on Thursday, February 9. The entertainment and media company has decided to name its upcoming NFT marketplace ‘Virtasy.io', and it will be launched in the coming days.

Polygon is a green and energy efficient blockchain, created by a team of Indian developers including Sandeep Nailwal and Anurag Arjun. Since NFT marketplaces seem to see constant engagement and transactional processes, basing them on green blockchains tends to reduce the overall running and maintenance costs associated with buying and selling NFTs.

“By leveraging Polygon's next-gen scaling platform, Shemaroo will be able to offer its users access to cost-efficient and lightning-fast transactions while retaining Ethereum's robust inherent security and decentralisation. Further, the Polygon network is also highly sustainable thanks to its carbon-neutral status — with plans to go fully carbon-negative in the near future,” the entertainment firm said in a statement.

The company, that was founded in 1962, aims to connect Bollywood enthusiasts with digital collectibles inspired by celebrities and movie characters.

“Pre-empting how Web3 is going to impact the entertainment industry, and to be future-ready, Shemaroo has chalked out its roadmap in this space, and the launch of Virtasy is a major step in that direction,” Hiren Gada, CEO of Shemaroo Entertainment said in a statement.

Previously, Bollywood has expressed interest in the NFT arena after actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Sunny Leone released their collections of digital collectibles.

Shemaroo itself, has dabbled in the Web3 arena in recent times. For instance, last year it launched a metaverse cinema experience in Decentraland.

Meanwhile, Polygon, in recent times has emerged as a popular choice in the NFT space alongside Ethereum and Solana.

Starbucks, Warner Music, and Walt Disney are other brands that have partnered with Polygon for their respective NFT projects.

“Polygon Labs remains committed to transforming the NFT space and making it easily accessible to the thriving entertainment and art sector in India. We are delighted to now be associated with Shemaroo, a name synonymous with Bollywood,” said Kelly DiGregorio, Vice President and Global Head of Entertainment at Polygon Studios.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Shemaroo, Polygon, NFT, Bollywood
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo Y100 5G Leaked Marketing Images Reveal Design, Specifications; Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
Featured video of the day
Google's New Chatbot Bard To Rival Microsoft's ChatGPT

Related Stories

India’s Shemaroo Entertainment Ropes in Polygon to Launch Bollywood-Themed NFT Marketplace
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  2. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
  3. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Likely to Launch in These Color Options
  4. Netflix's Crackdown on Password Sharing Begins Today in These Countries
  5. OnePlus 11R 5G First Impressions: New 'Value' Flagship
  6. Realme X7 Max 5G Gets Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Update
  7. Fire-Boltt Dagger Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  8. Money Heist Berlin Gets Release Window, First Teaser
  9. iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme GT Neo 5 Display, Camera Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X8a With 100-Megapixel Primary Camera, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Maps Immersive View Rolling Out, Glanceable Directions Will Launch Soon: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Tipped To Launch In Two Storage Variants, Four Colour Options
  4. India’s Shemaroo Entertainment Ropes in Polygon to Launch Bollywood-Themed NFT Marketplace
  5. Vivo Y100 5G Leaked Marketing Images Reveal Design, Specifications; Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Twitter Urged to Step Up Efforts Against Disinformation as Firm Lags Behind Google, Meta and TikTok
  7. Apple Watch Series X, Apple Watch Ultra 2 With Larger Displays Expected to Launch in 2024, Analyst Says
  8. Twitter Blue Subscription Rolls Out in India; Extends Character Limit in the US: All Details
  9. Twitter Will Restore Services After Users Were Unable to Tweet During Outage, Elon Musk Says
  10. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Price Hike Opens Door for More Expensive Games
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.