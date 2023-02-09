Vivo Y100 5G India launch has been confirmed by the company and the launch of its upcoming Y-series smartphone in India has already been teased on its website. The company has confirmed the design of the new Vivo mid-range smartphone. Ahead of the official launch, the marketing material of the Vivo Y100 5G has leaked online, revealing its design and specifications. Vivo has already announced that the phone will come with a colour-changing back panel, a design feature that we have seen in the Vivo V25 series that was also launched in India.

The leaked images confirm the key specifications of the upcoming Vivo Y100 5G. According to marketing assets leaked by The Tech Outlook, the Vivo Y100 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The device will launch with 8GB of RAM. Vivo will also offer Extended RAM support (up to 8GB) in its latest Y-series smartphone, as per the leaked images.

The device will debut in three colour options — Twilight Gold, Pacific Blue, and Metal Black. The Twilight Gold and Pacific Blue colour options will feature a Fluorite AG Glass finish colour changing back. The rear panel, which has flat, has a dual-tone design. The top portion of the rear panel has a glossy finish, whereas the remaining part seems to have a matte texture.

The leaked images show two circular rings on the back, which house the triple-camera setup, along with an LED flash. The Vivo Y100 5G will feature a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is also said to feature a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone is said to feature an IP54 rating for basic dust and water resistance. It also weighs 181g and is 7.73mm thick. Vivo has packed a 4,500mAh battery in the phone, which supports 44W fast charging.

On the front, the Vivo Y100 5G will feature a 6.38-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. The screen supports up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness and sports a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera. The Vivo Y100 5G also comes with an HDR10+ certification and support for Hi-Res Audio.

Separately, a leak by tipster Paras Guglani claims that the Vivo Y100 will be launched in India priced at Rs. 24,999 and will go on sale from February 16. However, it is worth noting that the company is yet to make an official announcement regarding pricing and availability for the upcoming Vivo Y100.

