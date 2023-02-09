Technology News
Vivo Y100 5G Leaked Marketing Images Reveal Design, Specifications; Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch

Vivo Y100 5G is expected to debut as the company's most premium Y-series smartphone.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2023 13:26 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo Y100 5G will feature a colour-changing back panel

Highlights
  • Vivo Y100 5G will feature a 90Hz AMOLED display.
  • The handset will also sport a triple rear camera setup.
  • The Vivo Y100 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Vivo Y100 5G India launch has been confirmed by the company and the launch of its upcoming Y-series smartphone in India has already been teased on its website. The company has confirmed the design of the new Vivo mid-range smartphone. Ahead of the official launch, the marketing material of the Vivo Y100 5G has leaked online, revealing its design and specifications. Vivo has already announced that the phone will come with a colour-changing back panel, a design feature that we have seen in the Vivo V25 series that was also launched in India.

The leaked images confirm the key specifications of the upcoming Vivo Y100 5G. According to marketing assets leaked by The Tech Outlook, the Vivo Y100 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The device will launch with 8GB of RAM. Vivo will also offer Extended RAM support (up to 8GB) in its latest Y-series smartphone, as per the leaked images.

The device will debut in three colour options — Twilight Gold, Pacific Blue, and Metal Black. The Twilight Gold and Pacific Blue colour options will feature a Fluorite AG Glass finish colour changing back. The rear panel, which has flat, has a dual-tone design. The top portion of the rear panel has a glossy finish, whereas the remaining part seems to have a matte texture.

The leaked images show two circular rings on the back, which house the triple-camera setup, along with an LED flash. The Vivo Y100 5G will feature a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is also said to feature a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone is said to feature an IP54 rating for basic dust and water resistance. It also weighs 181g and is 7.73mm thick. Vivo has packed a 4,500mAh battery in the phone, which supports 44W fast charging.

On the front, the Vivo Y100 5G will feature a 6.38-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. The screen supports up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness and sports a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera. The Vivo Y100 5G also comes with an HDR10+ certification and support for Hi-Res Audio.

Separately, a leak by tipster Paras Guglani claims that the Vivo Y100 will be launched in India priced at Rs. 24,999 and will go on sale from February 16. However, it is worth noting that the company is yet to make an official announcement regarding pricing and availability for the upcoming Vivo Y100.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo, Vivo Y100 5G, Vivo Y100 5G Price in India, Vivo Y100 5G Specifications, Vivo Y100 5G launch in India
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
