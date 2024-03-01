Technology News

Shiba Inu Team to Pin Another Security Layer to Improve Network Privacy: Details

The integration of this encryption tool into Shiba Inu’s protocol seemingly brings the user protection under the spotlight.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 March 2024 16:56 IST
Shiba Inu Team to Pin Another Security Layer to Improve Network Privacy: Details

The name of the security protocol being developed by Shiba Inu and Zama remains unknown

Highlights
  • The Shiba Inu team has not revealed a date for this security deployment
  • The security protocol will safeguard users’ personal, transactional data
  • Shiba Inu community is witnessing gradual growth
Advertisement

The developers maintaining the Shiba Inu ecosystem are deploying a new layer of security to improve the network's privacy settings. The Shiba Inu team is developing this security protocol in partnership with Zama, a cryptography company that confirmed the development on X this week. The name of this security protocol under development remains unknown for now. It is, however, known that the protocol will use a tool called the Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) -- through which developers can unlock data on untrusted domains without having to decrypt or engage with it.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is maintained on the Layer-2 Shiberium blockchain, which is built atop the Ethereum blockchain. Once Shiba Inu rolls out its security protocol, it will find residence on the Shiberium blockchain. TREAT, a crypto token that is part of the Shiba Inu ecosystem will back the use of this security protocol.

Holders of the Shiba Inu tokens will get better safety for their personal and transactional data, a Coindesk report said without disclosing anything in detail.

The integration of this encryption tool into Shiba Inu's protocol seemingly brings the user protection under the spotlight. The move could set a mark for other Layer-2 blockchains to adopt similar methods too and secure their respective networks and communities as well.

In January 2023, SHIB emerged as the only ERC-20 token crypto to most appear on the Ethereum mother-chain transactions. Data from Nansen from the time also showed that Shiba Inu had emerged as the top-most choice for new entrants to begin crypto investments with. With its community showing gradual growth, the Shiba Inu team has been taking a number of community-first initiatives.

In December 2023 for instance, the SHIB team applied to the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) aiming to acquire the ‘.shib' domain, which if approved, would let members of its community create email addresses with the ‘.shib' suffix. This would eliminate the need for its community to create long, alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses to manage assets across different blockchains.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, SHIB, Blockchain Security
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Brave Browser Is Bringing its AI Assistant Leo to Android Devices

Related Stories

Shiba Inu Team to Pin Another Security Layer to Improve Network Privacy: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia G42 5G New 4GB RAM Variant Launched in India: See Price
  2. Oppo Watch X With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Realme 12+ 5G With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-600 Camera Launched: See Details
  4. Xiaomi HyperOS Releases in India: These Devices Will Get the Update Soon
  5. OnePlus Buds 3
  6. Infinix Smart 8 Plus With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Price
  7. Sam Altman-Backed Humane AI Pin Is Both Interesting and Futuristic
#Latest Stories
  1. Shiba Inu Team to Pin Another Security Layer to Improve Network Privacy: Details
  2. Infinix Smart 8 Plus With 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Brave Browser Is Bringing its AI Assistant Leo to Android Devices
  4. Nokia G42 5G New 4GB RAM Variant With 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Offers
  5. Samsung to Hold Its Next Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event in Paris at an Earlier Than Usual Date: Report
  6. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Mobile Platform to Arrive in October With Custom Oryon CPU
  7. Oppo Watch X With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Paytm Terminates Some Ties With Troubled Payments Bank Unit
  9. Meizu 21 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Telegram Channel Owners to Get Share of Ad Revenue, Rewards to Be Dispersed as TON Tokens
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »