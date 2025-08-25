Samsung Galaxy A17 5G was initially unveiled in select European markets earlier this month. The company has now revealed the price of the handset in the UK. The phone is equipped with an Exynos 1330 chipset, a 6.7-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The South Korean tech giant is expected to introduce the smartphone in the Indian market soon.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is priced at GBP 199 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the sole 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The same variant costs EUR 239 (roughly Rs. 24,000) in select European regions. The handset is currently available for purchase in the UK and other European markets via Samsung's website. It is sold in Black, Blue and Grey colour options.

A recent leak suggested that the Galaxy A17 5G could be priced in India at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB versions could be listed at Rs. 20,499 and Rs. 23,499, respectively. The handset is expected to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A17 5G sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa core Exynos 1330 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based One UI 7 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A17 5G features a 50-megapixel primary camera with autofocus and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. For security, the Galaxy A17 5G is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.