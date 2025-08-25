Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Goes on Sale in the UK Ahead of Imminent Launch in India

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G was initially launched in select European markets at EUR 239 (roughly Rs. 24,000).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2025 10:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Goes on Sale in the UK Ahead of Imminent Launch in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is sold in Black, Blue and Grey shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A17 5G sports a 6.7-inch 90Hz full HD+ AMOLED display
  • It has 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 13-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Galaxy A17 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G was initially unveiled in select European markets earlier this month. The company has now revealed the price of the handset in the UK. The phone is equipped with an Exynos 1330 chipset, a 6.7-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The South Korean tech giant is expected to introduce the smartphone in the Indian market soon.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is priced at GBP 199 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the sole 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The same variant costs EUR 239 (roughly Rs. 24,000) in select European regions. The handset is currently available for purchase in the UK and other European markets via Samsung's website. It is sold in Black, Blue and Grey colour options. 

A recent leak suggested that the Galaxy A17 5G could be priced in India at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB versions could be listed at Rs. 20,499 and Rs. 23,499, respectively. The handset is expected to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A17 5G sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa core Exynos 1330 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based One UI 7 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A17 5G features a 50-megapixel primary camera with autofocus and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. For security, the Galaxy A17 5G is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It  supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 1330
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launch, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Reportedly Plans to Ditch Current iPhone Design for a Curved-Glass Look in 2027

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Goes on Sale in the UK Ahead of Imminent Launch in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Goes on Sale in the UK Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Review: The Classic Just Got Even Better
  3. This Is When Apple's New Curved-Glass iPhone Design Could Arrive
  4. Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro, and Oppo F31 Pro+ Specifications Leaked: See Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Restores Service in Several Areas Including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai After Second Outage in a Week
  2. Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro and Oppo F31 Pro+ Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Tipped to Feature 7,000mAh Battery
  3. Winzo Launches Short Video Platform Zo TV, Expands to US After Shutting Down Real-Money Games in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Goes on Sale in the UK Ahead of Imminent Launch in India
  5. Apple Reportedly Plans to Ditch Current iPhone Design for a Curved-Glass Look in 2027
  6. Rare Giant Solar Tornado and Plasma Eruption Captured Together on the Sun
  7. Russia Launches Bion-M No.2 with Mice, Flies, and Seeds to Study Space Biology
  8. NASA’s Expedition 73: Astronauts Study Brain, Balance, and Immunity on ISS
  9. Massive Fireball Streaks Across Southern Japan, Lighting Up the Night Sky
  10. Ursa Major III May Be a Star Cluster, Not a Dark-Matter Dwarf Galaxy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »