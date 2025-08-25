Technology News
English Edition
Oppo F31 is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2025 11:08 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

The successors to the Oppo F29 series are tipped to arrive with support for 80W charging

Highlights
  • Alleged renders and specifications of the Oppo F31 series leaked online
  • Oppo F31 series could be launched in India between September 12–14
  • They are expected to come with upgrades over the Oppo F29 series
Oppo F31 series, the anticipated successors to the company's Oppo F29 lineup, has been spotted in the form of leaked design renders. The next-generation F-series smartphones are said to comprise a standard Oppo F31, the Oppo F31 Pro, and the Oppo F31 Pro+. A tipster has also leaked some of the specifications of the upcoming handsets. The Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro are said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, while the Oppo F31 Pro+ could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. All three models could be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery.

Oppo F31 Series Design, Specifications (Expected)

Design renders and specifications of the Oppo F31 series were leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd)  on X (formerly Twitter). The render shows the Oppo F31 Pro+ in white, pink, and blue colour options, featuring a circular-shaped rear camera module. Meanwhile, the Oppo F31 Pro is seen in gold and black shades, with a square-shaped rear camera island with curved edges.

Finally, the standard Oppo F31 is seen in red, purple, and blue colour options in the leaked image. It is seen with a square-shaped rear camera island with camera sensors aligned vertically alongside an LED flash.

According to the tipster, the Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro, and Oppo F31 Pro+ will feature a 7,000mAh battery. The Oppo F31 Pro+ could sport a flat display and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. It is said to be available in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

The Oppo F31 Pro is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, while the Oppo F31 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. Both phones will allegedly support 80W fast charging.

Previous reports suggested that the Oppo F31 series will be launched in India between September 12 and September 14. They are expected to come with some hardware upgrades over the existing Oppo F29 lineup.

Oppo launched the Oppo F29 and Oppo F29 Pro in India in March this year. They have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a 50-megapixel rear camera. The standard model has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip under the hood, while the Pro variant runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
