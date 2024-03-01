Technology News
Brave Browser Is Bringing its AI Assistant Leo to Android Devices

Leo, Brave browser’s AI assistant, will be available to users who update the app to version 1.63.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 March 2024 15:53 IST
Brave Browser Is Bringing its AI Assistant Leo to Android Devices

Photo Credit: Brave

Brave said that Leo for iOS devices will be available in the coming weeks

Highlights
  • Brave first introduced an AI assistant for its browser in November 2023
  • Brave browser’s default AI assistant will use the Mixtral LLM
  • There is also a premium tier for Leo which offers more features
Brave browser, known for its privacy-focused features, is bringing its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant Leo to Android devices. The software firm first announced its AI chatbot in November 2023, when Leo was added to the desktop browser. The company's chatbot can run on several large language models, which are available for both the free version (with rate limits) and the premium version. Leo can perform all the general tasks of an AI assistant including summarising pages, answering queries, conversing, as well as writing codes.

The announcement was made by Brave in a blog post where it revealed that users of the Android browser will now get access to AI assistant Leo once they update it to version 1.63. Once updated, users can open the browser, start typing in the address bar, and click the AI icon (four-point star icon) to activate Leo. To start an on-page chat, users can tap the three vertically aligned dot icon and click on Leo to get started. The company also highlighted that the AI tool will become available for iOS users in the coming weeks.

Leo can do everything an average AI chatbot can. It can create summaries of web pages, answer queries, generate written content, translate pages, analyse them, write codes, and even summarise and transcribe video or audio content. It can also be used for product comparisons, fetching a good recipe for a particular cuisine, or creating an itinerary for a trip. Due to Brave's privacy-first approach, users do not need to sign up or log in to the browser to use Leo, just opening the browser gives direct access.

The AI chatbot is not trained on a particular large language model (LLM). Instead, Brave gives three LLMs for users to choose from, depending on the use case and preference. By default, the assistant runs on the Mixtral 8x7B model, but users can also pick between Claude Instant and Llama 2 (13B variant). There are two versions of Leo available, one is free and another is paid. The free version offers all the LLMs but adds a strict rate limit. The premium version has higher rate limits and offers additional features.

Brave browser's Leo Premium plan offers priority access to AI models, higher accuracy on responses, and more. The monthly subscription fee is set at the price of $14.99 in the US and Rs. 1,450 in India.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Brave browser, Artificial intelligence, AI, chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
The OPPO F25 Pro 5G: Exceptional Specs at Exceptional Value – Your Must-Have Smartphone This Season
Shiba Inu Team to Pin Another Security Layer to Improve Network Privacy: Details


