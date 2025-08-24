Ursa Major III may be a star cluster, not a dark-matter dwarf galaxy

Astronomers have long believed that the Milky Way's faintest companion is a dark-matter-packed dwarf galaxy. But a new study argues that Ursa Major III (also known as UNIONS 1), a tiny stellar system about 30,000 light-years away with only ~60 visible stars, may instead be a compact star cluster held together by a core of black holes and neutron stars. Previously, Ursa Major III was catalogued as a dim dwarf galaxy, but the new analysis casts doubt on that assumption. This surprising result challenges assumptions about dark matter in tiny satellites and forces astronomers to rethink how such ghostly objects form and evolve.

Not What It Seemed

According to the Surveys (CFHT's UNIONS and Pan-STARRS) Ursa Major III was initially classified as an ultra-faint dwarf galaxy, and Keck's DEIMOS spectrograph measured the stars' motions. About 60 stars share almost the same velocity, confirming a bound system, but with a surprisingly large velocity dispersion. In a tiny galaxy this would imply a hefty dark-matter halo.

In the new study, N-body simulations show an alternative: Ursa Major III could be a dense star cluster whose core of stellar remnants (neutron stars and black holes) deepens the potential well, boosting the stars' velocities. In this scenario, the observed velocity spread comes from these compact objects rather than an unseen dark-matter halo.

Implications for Cosmic Models

In cosmology, classification of Ursa Major III matters. ΛCDM theory predicts the Milky Way should have hundreds of faint satellites, far more than we observe. If objects like Ursa Major III are actually star clusters, the true dwarf-galaxy count is smaller. This helps alleviate the “too-big-to-fail” problem, where simulations produce satellite galaxies that are denser and more massive than any we see. In other words, dropping one bright dark-matter halo from the roster brings models and observations into better agreement. Some researchers even suggest Ursa Major III may be “the tip of the iceberg” of a new class of ultra-faint stellar systems